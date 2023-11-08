Odds, picks, predictions for Kings vs. Golden Knights on Wednesday

The Vegas Golden Knights are the hottest team in the NHL and the defending Stanley Cup champions will be hosting the Los Angeles Kings from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Face-off is at 10 p.m. ET with TNT handling the broadcast and MAX handling the live stream.

Los Angeles (7-2-2) has won five of its past six. The Kings only loss in that stretch was a shootout loss to Vegas. They went on the road and smoked the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-0, on Saturday. Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist and Quinton Byfield had three assists. Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the shutout.

After running off a 12-game point streak (11-0-1), the Golden Knights finally ran into a roadblock, losing 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. It was an uncharacteristic performance from Vegas, who led 2-0 after the first two periods before giving up four in the final stanza. Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist in the loss.

NHL picks: Kings vs. Golden Knights prediction, best bets

Favorite player prop: Adin Hill Over 27.5 (-115)

This is going to be high-energy intense Pacific Division battle and there are going to be a lot of scoring chances and goaltending that will be up to the challenge. As good as Vegas has been they are giving up shots on goal. The Colorado Avalanche had 41 shots in a 7-0 loss and the Knights peppered Logan Thompson with 40 shots in their game two weeks ago.

Moneyline pick

The first game went to a shootout and don’t be surprised if this one also heads to overtime. Right now the Kings and the Golden Knights are arguably the best rivalry in the NHL right now. Vegas got the shootout win two weeks ago, the Kings return the favor tonight.

Pick: Los Angeles +110