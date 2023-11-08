Odds, picks, predictions for Panthers vs. Capitals on Wednesday

The Washington Capitals will look to close out a five-game home stand tonight when they host the Florida Panthers from Capital One Arena. Face-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET with TNT handling the broadcast and MAX handling the streaming.

Washington (5-4-1) are 3-1-0 in the first four games of this homestand. The Capitals knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Saturday. Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano scored goals and Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves.

Florida (6-4-1) has alternated wins and losses over the past five games. The Panthers beat the Blue Jackets, 5-4, on Monday. Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe were among the goal scorers and Sam Reinhart had two assists.

NHL picks: Panthers vs. Capitals prediction, best bets

Favorite player prop: Alex Ovechkin Over 0.5 points (-230)

Ovechkin hasn’t had a point in a couple of games and only one goal in the past five games. But few times get Ovie excited more than the Panthers. He has 88 points in 69 games against Florida. That’s his second most against any team in the NHL (Carolina Hurricanes is first with 99 points). Seems like a fair play for him to get a point. If you want to up the odds a little, it’s +110 for Ovechkin to score a power-play point, but he only has two points on the power play this season.

Moneyline pick

The Capitals are well rested and finishing up a five-game home stand where they have played good hockey. Florida is a little banged up and haven’t gotten their road game going yet. This one feels like it could go into overtime or a shootout, so taking the goal line isn’t advised, but Washington as a slight home underdog seems like good value here.

Pick: Capitals +120