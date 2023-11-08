Odds, picks, predictions for Senators vs. Maple Leafs on Wednesday

It’s an All-Canada showdown in the Atlanta Division tonight at 7 p.m. ET when the Ottawa Senators (4-6-0) take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2) from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. ESPN+ will handle the broadcast for that game.

Toronto needed every weapon in the arsenal to snap a four-game losing streak Monday when the Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-5 in overtime. The Leafs trailed 4-1 after the first period, but got a goal and three assists from Mitchell Marner and the game-winner from Calle Jarnkrok in OT.

Ottawa steps into tonight’s game as the losers of two straight. The Senators were trounced 6-4 by the Lightning last Saturday and have had a few days off to get healthy and get back on the right track. Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist in the loss. He has four goals over the past three games.

NHL picks: Senators vs. Maple Leafs prediction, best bets

Best Player Prop

Mitchell Marner Over 1.5 total points (+150)

Marner has a hot stick right now with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak. Marner has also had more success against the Senators (36 points in 31 games) than any other team in the league. This seems like the perfect storm for the talented forrward to have another big night.

Moneyline Pick

To the surprise of no one there’s been a ton of rumblings in Toronto about the Maple Leafs’ effort. Such is the case with a four-game losing streak. That being said, Toronto showed a lot of character by rallying to beat the Lightning after getting whipped in the first 20 minutes. It’s something they can carry into a win tonight against Ottawa, but that defense and goaltending are still a question that need to be answered this season.

Pick: Maple Leafs -166