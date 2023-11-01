NHL Shots on goal player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, Nov. 1

There’s a small four-game slate on tap for Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the NHL with some big-name players set to face off. The TNT slate features an Eastern Conference matchup between the Sabres and Flyers, while the 9:30 p.m. ET slot has the Blues in Denver to take on the Avalanche. Here we’ll go over some of our favorite shots on goal player props to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the slate.

NHL picks: Wednesday, Nov. 1

SOG player props

Ryan Johansen O1.5 SOG (-190) — The Avs take on the Blues, who are allowing 33.1 SOG per games, seventh-most in the NHL entering Wednesday. There are a few favorable lines for Colorado skaters but Johansen’s is the safest. The veteran center has gone over 1.5 SOG in five straight games. If you have the bankroll to lay a few units on this line, again, it’s pretty safe in this matchup. This prop can also be used as a safe play to parlay with a few other top SOG picks.

Trevor Zegras O2.5 SOG (+105) — This comes with a bit more risk given the line but there’s a lot of reasons to like this spot for Zegras. The Ducks take on the Coyotes, who allow 32 SOG per game, 11th-most in the NHL. Earlier in the season, the Coyotes beat the Ducks 2-1 but Anaheim generated 33 shots. Eight of those shots came from Zegras. The young center has been pretty cold this season with just one goal on 27 SOG. The Ducks will want Zegras to be aggressive and start scoring more often. Wednesday night could be a breakout of sorts. It wouldn’t be bad to consider some Zegras goal/points props.

Travis Konecny O2.5 SOG (-145) — This bet is centered around the Sabres and their ability to take penalties. Buffalo takes over 5.00 penalties per game. That should mean the Flyers get a decent amount of power plays on Wednesday night. Konecny is the main scorer on the PP along with RW Owen Tippett. On the season, Konecny has five PP SOG and two PP goals. Those numbers don’t jump out at you but if Konecny skates 3:17 on average with the man-advantage, we can expect that number to jump up a bit vs. the Sabres. So if Konecny reaches around 4:00 minutes of PP ice time, that’s around a third of his total ice time with the man-advantage. Last time I checked, it’s easier to get shots off that way.