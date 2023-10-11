Just go bet on Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard to win the Calder Trophy already

The Chicago Blackhawks opened the season with an impressive 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road. That only slightly overshadowed the NHL debut of No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard, who had an assist in his first action in the win. Bedard, who was the first pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is the favorite to win the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year. That line remains at -140 through one game. If you want to bet this market and put money on Bedard to win, the time is now. We go over why.

NHL predictions 2023-24: Calder Trophy

Given the odds, there really wasn’t a reason to bet on anyone else. But the line staying at -140 after we got a look at Bedard is advantageous. We’ll come right out and say it:

Connor Bedard is going to win Rookie of the Year.

Almost no matter what. We’d be shocked if anyone else won the award. If you watched the game last night, Bedard stood out in the first period alone. You could have made this conviction after watching one period of Bedard. Even if Bedard didn’t get that assist you would want to bet on him to win Calder. He finished with 10 shot attempts (five SOG, four missed, one blocked). He played 21:29 of ice time, which led all forwards. He skated 5:13 on the power play, which led all Blackhawks skaters. He was all over the ice and impacting the game in multiple ways.

The type of usage Bedard saw in his NHL debut isn’t anything we normally see from a rookie. Even last season with Matty Beniers on the Kraken, he averaged 17:05 of ice time per game and posted just 10 power-play points with 57 total points. If this usage continues for Bedard — and the Blackhawks are actually a competitive hockey team — he shouldn’t have an issue eclipsing Beniers numbers and perhaps having one of the best rookie season in NHL history.

Really, the only thing holding him back is injury. Remember, Connor McDavid was on pace to score over a point per game before injury ended his rookie season back in 2015-16. Despite only playing 45 games (with 48 points), McDavid was a Calder finalist. As long as Bedard stays healthy, he should win the Calder Trophy.

Getting a bet in at -140 is probably the best number you’ll be able to get the rest of the season. His odds aren’t going to drop at all. It is a loaded rookie class which features players like Coyotes F Logan Cooley and Devils D Luke Hughes. The only real threat to Bedard winning the Calder is Sabres goalie Devon Levi, who should be the No. 1 all season. If he gets around 50-55 starts and the Sabres make the playoffs, he’ll have a case. Otherwise, it feels like Bedard’s trophy to lose, a sentiment that has been the same since he was drafted.