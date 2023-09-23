DraftKings Reignmakers: Players to Watch and Market Report Week 3

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Market Report Week 3

We’re already in Week 3 of the NFL season, and as we continue to monitor weekly performances, we observe inevitable overreactions, both positive and negative, that can significantly impact the DraftKings Reignmakers market. Strategically responding to these reactions becomes increasingly important to succeeding throughout the NFL season.

Last week, we witnessed a significant drop in the prices of certain first and second-year quarterbacks, particularly C.J. Stroud and Desmond Ridder. However, this week, they will be featured on the list of the biggest gainers, rather than the biggest decliners.

For those new to this article, our focus is on identifying the most significant percentage increases and decreases in value for the three primary skill positions over the past week. Our goal is to highlight potential buy-low and sell-high candidates.

Quarterbacks

This section highlights the most important movements in DraftKings Reignmakers quarterback player card prices.

The Good

We’ve already discussed Stroud, whose prices in the Rush Set have nearly doubled this week, returning to $300, where they were 14 days ago. In addition to Stroud, Russell Wilson appears to be improving within the Broncos system under the coaching of Sean Payton, leading to a steady rise in his prices in the Play Action set as gamers rely on him to qualify for the Reignmakers World Championship.

Tua Tagovailoa continues to make a strong early-season impression, with his ELITE floor now at $750 for both the Rush and Play Action sets, marking an average increase of about 25% over the last 7 days. As long as he remains healthy and on the field, he’s a strong contender to be the highest-scoring quarterback each week, especially among those who are not SuperStars.

Two more quarterbacks worth mentioning are Kirk Cousins, who, like Tua, now has a floor of $700 in both sets, with a rise of approximately 20% over the last 7 days. Lastly, Ridder increased by about 25% over the last 7 days, up from his floor price of $160 last week.

The Bad

On the other hand, Derek Carr, Dak Prescott, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love, Geno Smith, Deshaun Watson, and Joe Burrow have all experienced significant drops in their card prices over the last 7 days, with each of them decreasing by at least 40%. Richardson is not expected to play this week and Burrow may join him on the sidelines, so those two certainly make sense, but, the other four deserve watching as they enter value territory versus expected output.

Running Backs

Find the good and bad about this week’s running backs below.

The Good

When a running back gets injured, the prices of his backup cards tend to soar. This is quite logical, and Jerome Ford cardholders reaped the benefits this week as his card prices surged by an average of 240% over the last 7 days after an unfortunate Nick Chubb injury.

Now, let’s shift our focus to a few players who weren’t impacted by injuries but rather by an increased role in their respective offenses. No player exemplifies this more than Kyren Williams. He has been a standout performer for the Rams, so much so that they traded away Cam Akers. Williams’ card prices have skyrocketed by almost 200% compared to last week, and they’re now nearly five times higher than they were two weeks ago. In more from the NFC West, Kenneth Walker III has also seen a significant uptick, with his prices increasing by around 70% on average and reaching a floor of approximately $520 for his ELITE tier.

Additionally, a few other players who have experienced price increases over the last 7 days include Roschon Johnson, Raheem Mostert, and Brian Robinson Jr.

The Bad

Looking at players who are not injured, as it’s obvious those prices are going to decrease significantly, we turn our attention to Najee Harris, AJ Dillon, Kenneth Gainwell, Damien Harris, and Josh Jacobs all of whom experienced significant declines in their card prices this week.

Wide Receivers

Now onto the wideouts...

The Good

C.J. Stroud’s prices have risen over the last 7 days, as has one of his receivers, Tank Dell, whose rookie-debut card (2-year utility) has gone up more than 50% in the last 7 days.

Also coming up quite a bit after a bad Week 1 was Christian Kirk, coming up about 40% on average. Jayden Reed, Justin Jefferson, Micahel Pittman, and Gabe Davis all increased by more than 30% as well.

The Bad

On the downside, Van Jefferson has been entirely forgotten about in that Rams offense and has seen his cards plummet all the way down to $60. The same goes for Rashod Bateman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Hunter Renfrow. Some of these players are certainly affected by the increase in supply from the latest Premium Drop, while Rashid Shaheed and Courtland Sutton have both seen a dramatic price decrease over the last 7 days.

