UFC 292 Reignmakers Breakdown

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 292, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to the CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 292 event.

Aljamain Sterling ($3.45 - FLOOR)

This weekend, we’re set to witness a thrilling UFC title bout between Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling and Sean “Sugar” O’Malley. Sterling, the current title holder, is riding a nine-fight winning streak with a record of 23-3-0. His wrestling background, coupled with a robust submission game (eight wins by submission), makes him a formidable opponent on the ground. However, his striking accuracy of 52% and significant strikes landed per minute of 4.78 prove he’s no slouch on his feet either.

On the other hand, we have O’Malley, a knockout artist with 11 of his 16 wins coming by way of KO. He’s on a five-fight unbeaten streak (one no-contest) and has a striking accuracy of 61% - higher than Sterling’s. However, his takedown defense at 60% could be a potential weakness against a seasoned wrestler like Sterling. While O’Malley has the power to end fights quickly (nine first-round finishes), Sterling has proven his durability and strategic prowess with the most consecutive bantamweight title defenses in UFC history.

Sterling’s takedown average per 15 minutes (2.02) dwarfs O’Malley’s (0.45), suggesting a potential strategy for Sterling to neutralize O’Malley’s striking. Considering the odds and the fighters’ recent performances, the prediction leans towards Aljamain Sterling retaining his title. While O’Malley’s striking is impressive, Sterling’s wrestling expertise and ability to control the fight on the ground will be the deciding factor in this bout.

Gregory Rodrigues ($7.50 - FLOOR)

In the upcoming fight, we have a thrilling face-off between Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues and Denis Tiuliulin. Rodrigues, with an impressive record of 13-5-0, is the clear favorite with odds of -360 to win. Known for his knockout power, Rodrigues has 8 KO wins under his belt, with a striking accuracy of 55%. His takedown defense is flawless, standing at a perfect 100%. He’s also been on a roll recently, boasting a 6-2 record with 5 KOs since his DWCS appearance.

On the other side, we have Denis Tiuliulin, who brings a respectable record of 10-7-0 to the table. He’s a dangerous striker with 9 KO wins, but his striking accuracy lags behind Rodrigues at 42%, and he hasn’t shown a knack for takedowns or submissions. Recently, he has won five of his last eight fights.

Given Rodrigues’ superior striking accuracy, takedown defense, and recent performance, he is the predicted winner of this bout. His knockout and submission potential, coupled with his -220 odds to win inside the distance, make him a compelling pick in DraftKings Reignmakers contests.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 292 event.

Amanda Lemos ($1.00 - FLOOR)

Amanda Lemos is squaring off against Zhang Weili. Lemos, with a record of 13-2-1, has proven herself a formidable opponent with eight KO wins and three submission victories. Her striking accuracy sits at 57% and she lands 4.51 significant strikes per minute. However, she gets a tougher-than-usual matchup and her odds to win are at +270.

On the other hand, we have Zhang Weili, the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC title. With a record of 23-3-0, Weili boasts 11 KO wins and 8 submission victories. Her striking accuracy is lower at 48%, but she lands a higher number of significant strikes per minute at 5.79. Weili’s odds to win sit at a commanding -340, indicating a significant edge over Lemos.

Despite Lemos’ impressive record, she’s a risky play on DraftKings Reignmakers. In contrast, Weili’s recent history presents a more promising outlook, making her a stronger play. Given these factors, and particularly Weili’s proven ability to deliver in high-stakes fights, the prediction leans towards Zhang Weili emerging victorious in this bout, and keeping Lemos from scoring frequently on the feet.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 292 event.

Ian Garry ($9.19 - FLOOR)

The upcoming UFC fight between Ian “Machado” Garry and Neil Magny is set to be an electrifying match. Garry, a rising star in the sport, has an impressive undefeated record of 12-0-0, with seven of his victories coming by way of knockout. His striking accuracy of 56% and significant strikes landed per minute at 6.85 are testament to his lethal striking ability.

In contrast, Magny, a seasoned fighter, has a record of 28-10-0 with a mix of knockout and submission victories. However, his striking accuracy and significant strikes landed per minute are significantly lower than Garry’s, which could be a disadvantage in a stand-up fight. Garry’s takedown accuracy is also higher than Magny’s, which means he could dominate the fight both standing up and on the ground. However, Magny has a higher takedown average per 15 minutes, indicating his strategy might be to try and take Garry down and control him on the ground.

While Magny’s experience and resilience are commendable, Garry’s recent history and performance stats suggest that he is the fighter to watch in this match. Magny is over the hump. Garry’s odds to win are at -510 for a reason.

