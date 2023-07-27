UFC 291 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC 291 DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 291, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 291 event.

Dustin Poirier ($2.98 - FLOOR)

In an upcoming clash of UFC titans, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier will square off against Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. Poirier, a seasoned pro since 2009, boasts an impressive 29-7-0 record with 15 KO wins. His 51% striking accuracy and 5.51 significant strikes landed per minute showcase his formidable stand-up game. Add to his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and it’s clear why he’s the favorite at -158 odds.

However, Gaethje, with a 25-4-0 record, is no pushover. Known for his striking prowess, he has a 60% accuracy and lands a whopping 7.38 significant strikes per minute. His 19 KO victories attest to his knockout power, and his 75% takedown defense will be crucial in countering Poirier’s ground game. While Poirier has a higher takedown accuracy and more submission wins, Gaethje’s striking power and defense could make this a thrilling stand-up battle.

Poirier’s 13 first-round finishes against Gaethje’s 9 further highlight the potential for an explosive start. Both fighters have been on a roll, with Poirier winning eight of his last 10, and Gaethje six of his last eight. This fight promises to be an intriguing clash of styles, with Poirier’s well-rounded game up against Gaethje’s striking dominance.

Jan Blachowicz ($1.24 - FLOOR)

The upcoming UFC fight between Jan Błachowicz and Alex Pereira is set to be an intriguing clash of styles. Błachowicz, with a record of 29-9-1 and odds to win at -120, is a seasoned pro who’s been in the game since 2007. He’s a versatile fighter with nine KO wins and nine submission wins under his belt, and he’s been on a roll recently, winning six of his last eight fights. His 49% striking accuracy and 53% takedown accuracy show that he’s a well-rounded fighter who can hold his own both on the feet and on the ground.

On the other side of the Octagon, we have Alex Pereira, who is moving up a weight class from 185 to 205. This could pose problems for him, but his record of 7-2-0 and odds to win at +100 suggest that he’s up for the challenge. Pereira, an MMA pro since 2015, has an impressive striking accuracy of 59% and has won six of his fights by KO, three of them in the first round. What’s even more interesting is his 100% takedown accuracy, though he’s not as active in this department with an average of 0.28 takedowns per 15 minutes.

The fight could very well hinge on how well Pereira adapts to the higher weight class and whether he can use his superior striking accuracy and power to keep Błachowicz at bay. Meanwhile, Błachowicz will likely try to exploit Pereira’s inexperience at 205 and use his balanced attack to keep Pereira guessing. This fight is shaping up to be a thrilling contest between a seasoned veteran and an ambitious up-and-comer.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 291 event.

Tony Ferguson ($1 - FLOOR)

This upcoming fight between Bobby Green and Tony Ferguson promises to be a thrilling encounter. Green, with a record of 29 wins, 14 losses, and one draw, is the clear favorite, with odds of -400. It’s easy to see why. Green is a well-rounded fighter, with a striking accuracy of 52% and landing almost 6 significant strikes per minute. His takedown accuracy and defense are also impressive at 38% and 73%, respectively.

Ferguson is on a rough patch, losing five straight fights, including a notable defeat to Nate Diaz. His odds of winning are +330. Despite having a similar pro career length as Green, his striking accuracy is lower at 45%, and he absorbs more strikes per minute than Green. His takedown accuracy is slightly higher than Green’s, but his defense is significantly lower at 67%.

Green’s versatility is a major factor in this fight. He’s got eight submission wins under his belt, with three guillotines, an armbar, an arm triangle, and two rear-naked chokes. His record shows he’s not afraid to finish fights early, with 10 first-round finishes. He’s also been on a decent run, winning 14 of his last 25 fights. Ferguson’s recent losing streak and lower defensive stats could be his downfall. In terms of DraftKings Reignmakers, Ferguson might not be the best pick for this fight. With Green’s well-rounded skills and Ferguson’s recent lackluster performance, it seems more likely that Green will take the win.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 291 event.

Miranda Maverick ($3.50 - FLOOR)

In the upcoming UFC showdown, we’re set to witness a thrilling clash of styles between Miranda “Fear The” Maverick and Priscila “Zombie Girl” Cachoeira. Maverick, with odds of -270, is the favorite to win. Maverick, a pro since 2016, has an impressive record of 13-5-0, with 7 victories via submission, reflecting her strength in grappling. With a 54% takedown accuracy, she’s likely to take the fight to the ground, where she’s most dangerous. Her striking accuracy of 45% and significant strikes landed per minute of 3.82 show her balanced approach. She’s also known for her quick finishes, with six first-round victories to her name.

On the other hand, Cachoeira, also a pro since 2016, boasts a record of 12-4-0, with a striking seven wins by KO. She’s the more aggressive striker, landing 4.68 significant strikes per minute, but absorbs a concerning 7.85 in return. Cachoeira’s takedown defense of 65% will be crucial in fending off Maverick’s ground game.

This fight is a classic striker versus grappler matchup. Will Maverick’s ground game and submission skills prevail, or will Cachoeira’s striking power and resilience turn the tide? With both fighters known for their forward-moving fighting style, this bout promises to be a captivating one, and Maverick has a huge edge.

