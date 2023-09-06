What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know About September Trade-In Portal Update

The 2023 football season is finally here, as is the 2023 Reignmakers Rush Set it!

Reignmakers Football players are able to acquire Rush Set cards via scheduled drops, but there are other ways to do so thanks to the Trade-In Portal.

The first set of recipes will go live on September 11, 2023, and tokens will drop on September 8, 2023. There will be recipes available at all tiers, CORE through REIGNMAKER, but only ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tokens will be featured in the token drop.

Here’s a look at the exact timing for tokens and recipes, along with the breakdown of each recipe:

