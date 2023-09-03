DraftKings “The Break”: Auction Schedule For September

“The Break” is back in action on DraftKings Marketplace!

Find the full schedule for September here so you don’t miss out:

The Break: September Auction & Drop Schedule Break Date Day Start Time Full Product Name Boxes Packs per Box Cards per Pack Format Per Spot Total Number of Spots Sale Format (Auction vs. Drop) Auction/Drop Start Date Auction Starting Price/Drop Price(s) Auction End Date Break Date Day Start Time Full Product Name Boxes Packs per Box Cards per Pack Format Per Spot Total Number of Spots Sale Format (Auction vs. Drop) Auction/Drop Start Date Auction Starting Price/Drop Price(s) Auction End Date 9/5 Tuesday 5:00pm ET 2023 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball Team Break $4 20 12 Team 1 Team 30 Auction 9/1 - 3:00pm ET $10.00 9/4 - 6:00pm ET 9/5 Tuesday 5:45pm ET 2023 Panini Prizm Collegiate Football Draft Picks Partials $4 4 10 Pack 2 Packs 8 Drop 9/1 - 3:00pm ET $109.99 N/A 9/6 Wednesday 5:00pm ET 2023 Panini Legacy Football Team Break $6 12 4 Team 1 Team 32 Auction 9/5 - 3:00pm ET $10.00 9/5 - 6:00pm ET 9/6 Wednesday 5:45pm ET 2022-23 Topps UEFA Champions League Chrome Sapphire Partial Boxes $5 8 4 Pack 4 Packs 10 Drop 9/1 - 3:00pm ET $150.00 N/A 9/6 Wednesday 6:30pm ET 2022/23 Panini Mosaic Basketball Partial Boxes $6 10 15 Pack 5 Packs 12 Drop 9/1 - 3:00pm ET $184.99 N/A 9/7 Thursday 5:00pm ET 2023 Panini Luminance Football Team Break $6 4 10 Team 1 Team 32 Auction 9/5 - 3:00pm ET $20.00 9/6 - 6:00pm ET 9/7 Thursday 5:45pm ET 2022 Topps Chrome Platinum Anniversary Baseball Hobby Team break $6 24 4 Team 1 Team 30 Auction 9/5 - 3:00pm ET $5.00 9/6 - 8:00pm ET 9/7 Thursday 6:30pm ET 2023 Panini Select WWE Partials $3 12 5 Pack 4 Packs 9 Drop 9/1 - 3:00pm ET $74.99 N/A 9/8 Friday 12:00pm ET 2023 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball Team Break $4 20 12 Team 1 Team 30 Auction 9/6 - 3:00pm ET $10.00 9/5 - 6:00pm ET 9/8 Friday 12:45pm ET 2022-23 Prizm Fast Break Basketball Partial Boxes $4 10 9 Pack 5 Packs 8 Drop 9/5 - 3:00pm ET $149.99 N/A 9/8 Friday 1:30pm ET Topps Series 2 Hobby Partial Boxes $4 24 14 Pack 6 Packs 16 Drop 9/5 - 3:00pm ET $24.99 N/A

2023 Reignmakers Football Rush Set

The latest Reignmakers Football Set has arrived! Three new Break-specific Rush Set packs have been created, and they will be available for the next seven weeks. Here’s the breakdown:

Blast Pack

Contains 5 cards with positions and rarity tiers covering all ranges. Each pack has 4 CORE cards and 1 RARE+ card, with a 7% chance of obtaining a Legendary or better card.

Sweep Pack

Contains 5 cards with positions limited to QB1, Skill Starters, Role Players, and Offensive Rookies. Each pack has 4 RARE cards and 1 ELITE+ card, with a 36% chance of obtaining a Legendary or better card.

Reverse Pack

Contains 5 cards with positions limited to QB1 and Skill Starters. Each pack has 4 ELITE cards and 1 LEGENDARY+ card, with a 47% chance of obtaining a SuperCharged RM card.

SPECIAL OFFER

To celebrate the start of the season, there is a special running for the first two weeks of pack drops. During this period, Rush Set Sunday Classic packs will be discounted 50% on the Primary Market, only costing $49.99 apiece.

Sale Ends 9/17/23. While supplies last. Rush Set Sunday Classic packs are only sold and promotion is only offered during the windows set forth in the Drop Timing section below.

