DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Showdown Packs are here!

The Showdown Set is a new way to play Reignmakers PGA TOUR and will be available for a limited time on DraftKings Marketplace throughout the Fall. This temporary offering is a “Beta” test, and we will use this time to actively gather feedback to refine and improve the Showdown program.

Set Details

The Showdown Set, offered on a weekly basis, includes all Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfers participating in a given tournament. This set contains cards in the RARE rarity tier only, and the number of total editions per Digital Golfer Card will vary from week to week.

These cards, which are single-use and are not playable in the season-long Classic Reignmakers PGA TOUR format, unlock additional prizing each week only accessible through lineups composed entirely of Showdown Set cards. The prizing each week will be broken into two contests, a smaller Friday Showdown contest and a larger Sunday Showdown Contest.

Each week’s Showdown set cards are only usable in that week’s Friday and Sunday Showdown contests and cannot be played in future weeks, but will have longer-term utility by way of crafting recipes, portfolio-gated contests, Franchise Score value, and more!

Prizing Details

Given the Showdown program is still in Beta, approximately 100% of primary revenue is being dedicated to contest prizing each week.

The following events are the initial shortlist of tournaments we plan to offer Showdown contests for this Fall as part of the pilot program:

Sanderson Farms Championship

Friday Showdown: $30K

Sunday Showdown: $100K

Shriners Children’s Open

Friday Showdown: Prizing to be announced the Week of 10/9

Sunday Showdown: Prizing to be announced the Week of 10/9

Future events and prizing to be announced on a rolling basis

How Will the Available Packs Be Sold?

Packs will go on sale each Thursday at 3 p.m. ET and will all include a queue that will open 30 minutes prior to the drop. The purchase limit will be lifted at 5 p.m. ET on drop day and packs will then stay available until contest lock on Sunday, while supplies last.

Preferred Access

Greens Pass holders will receive preferred access to each weekly pack drop. Professional Tier pass holders will be eligible to purchase one (1) pack in the Preferred Access window, while the Champion Tier pass holders will be eligible to purchase two (2). A snapshot of pass holders will be taken the Wednesday prior to each drop at 11:59 p.m. ET to determine the preferred access list. The preferred access window will run from 12:00 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET on the drop day.

Crafting Recipes

A limited quantity of packs will also be available each week via the crafting portal, using a mix of crafting tokens and past weeks’ Showdown cards. Crafting Recipes will be subject to change each week, but for the first event, we will be introducing the below recipes - so get those Crafting Tokens ready by visiting the Marketplace here!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

