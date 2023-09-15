What Reignmakers Football Customers Need to Know About Contests To Win International Prize Packs

Good news, football fans! Starting with Week 2 Reignmakers Football contests, you can start winning Rare International Prize Packs!

These packs will include cards from our International Set, which features players scheduled to play in the upcoming games in London and Germany. These cards can be used to enter exclusive Showdown Contests for each of the five International Showdown games, starting with Week 4’s Atlanta vs. Jacksonville matchup in London. These cards will be useable all season in Reignmakers Football no-fee contests.

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Here are details for the contest offering exclusive to these cards

Week 4 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Showdown - RARE $100K International Special ($20K to 1st)

Users must create a RARE lineup only using cards from the International Set of players currently on Jacksonville or Atlanta.

Note: Players that changed teams prior to contest posting will not be eligible.

Week 5 - Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Showdown - RARE $100K International Special ($20K to 1st)

Users must create a RARE lineup only using cards from the International Set of players currently on Jacksonville or Buffalo.

Note: Players that changed teams prior to contest posting will not be eligible.

Week 6 - Baltimore vs. Tennessee

Showdown - RARE $100K International Special ($20K to 1st)

Users must create a RARE lineup only using cards from the International Set of players currently on Baltimore or Tennessee.

Note: Players that changed teams prior to contest posting will not be eligible.

Week 9 - Miami vs. Kansas City

Showdown - RARE $100K International Special ($20K to 1st)

Users must create a RARE lineup only using cards from the International Set of players currently on Miami or Kansas City.

Note: Players that changed teams prior to contest posting will not be eligible.

Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. New England

Showdown - RARE $100K International Special ($20K to 1st)

Users must create a RARE lineup only using cards from the International Set of players currently on Indianapolis or New England.

Note: Players that changed teams prior to contest posting will not be eligible.

