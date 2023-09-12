What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know about Week 2 Missions

Reignmakers Football players have a new way to earn prizing this season. Week 2 Missions have arrived. Let’s take a look at the breakdown for each one available in Week 2 and see what prizing is up for grabs:

Double Coverage

Enter a RARE-tier Showdown and Deep Roster lineup by contest lock on Monday, September 18, 2023 to get $25 DK cash. (Max one per user.)

Trade Route

Complete a CORE and/or RARE Reignmakers Football Crafting Recipe by the snapshot time to receive 2K in DK Crowns for CORE and/or 5K in DK Crowns for RARE.

Snapshot is on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. (Max one per user per CORE and/or RARE Crafting Recipes.)

Dream Stack

Purchase and hold five different players’ cards from the same team at RARE tier or above on the secondary market after Tuesday, September 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET and hold at the snapshot time to receive a 2023 Booster Pack.

Snapshot is on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. EST. (Max one max per user.)

Year 2 Pack Breakouts

Purchase or pull a Desmond Ridder, George Pickens or Brian Robinson player card from a Reignmakers Football Booster Pack that was opened between Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET and Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Users holding the aforementioned required player cards on Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. will be awarded $50 DK Cash for each required card of the CORE rarity tier and $250 DK Cash for each required card of the RARE rarity tier.

200K Franchise Score September Snapshot

Collect your way into the top 2,000 of the Reignmakers Football Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard by the snapshot time to win your share of $200K in DK Dollars. Snapshot on Monday, September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Terms

Double Coverage

To qualify, eligible players must submit valid lineups for Rare Tier Showdown and Deep Roster Reignmakers Football contest after September 12, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EST but prior to September 18, 2023 at 8:00 P.M. EST. Prize is DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners' DraftKings account within five (5) business days. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 25 DK Dollars.

Trade Route

To qualify, eligible players must complete a Core and/or Rare RM Football Crafting Recipe by Monday, September 18, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. EST. Prize is in DK Crowns. DK Crowns will be credited to winners' DraftKings account within five (5) business days. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 7,000 DK Crowns.

Dream Stack

To qualify, eligible players must purchase 5 different player's Reignmakers cards from the same team at Rare tier on the secondary market after September 12, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EST and hold the cards on Monday, September 18th at 11:59 P.M. EST. Booster Packs will be credited to winners' DraftKings account within five (5) business days. Maximum bonus per qualified user is one 2023 Booster Pack.

Year 2 Pack Breakouts

To qualify, eligible players must hold on Sunday, September 18th at 11:59 P.M EST, a Core or Rare tier Desmond Ridder, George Pickens, or Brian Robinson Reignmakers Football player card that came from a Reignmakers Football Booster pack that was opened after September 12, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. EST. Prize is in DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners' DraftKings account within five (5) business days.

$200K September Franchise Score Snapshot

To qualify, eligible players must be one of the top 2,000 users on the RM Football Overall Franchise Score leaderboard on September 18, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Prize is DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners' DraftKings account within five (5) business days.

Disclaimer

