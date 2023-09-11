DraftKings Reignmakers: New Noche UFC Crafting Recipes

Get ready for the next round of Reignmakers UFC crafting recipes, which go live on Monday, September 11. Recipes cannot be completed until Tuesday, September 12 as all recipes require at least one Noche UFC card to be burned. To view the full collection of Crafting Tokens view the drops here, for trading in cards visit the Crafting Portal here. Find a full breakdown of each new crafting pack below:

Reignmakers UFC: Noche Crafting Recipes Pack Name QTY Cards Awarded Per Recipe Highest GTD Rarity Recipe Formula Pack Name QTY Cards Awarded Per Recipe Highest GTD Rarity Recipe Formula 3 CORE Crafting Packs 2,244 3 CORE -1 UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Set (Noche UFC) Card -3 Cards (any Set, any Rarity) -1 CORE Token 2 RARE Crafting Packs 487 2 RARE -1 UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Set (Noche UFC) Card -2 Cards (any Set, any Rarity) -1 RARE Token 1 ELITE Crafting Pack 177 1 ELITE -1 UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Set (Noche UFC) Card -1 Card (any Set, any Rarity) -1 ELITE Token 2 LEGENDARY Crafting Packs + 1 ELITE Crafting Pack 26 3 LEGENDARY -1 UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Set (Noche UFC) Card -2 Cards (any Set, any Rarity) -1 LEGENDARY Token 2 REIGNMAKER Crafting Packs 7 2 REIGNMAKER -1 UFC Fight Night 9.16.23 Set (Noche UFC) Card -2 Cards (any Set, any Rarity) -1 REIGNMAKER Token

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!