DraftKings Reignmakers Product Release Notes for August

The Reignmakers team has started a new series called the Product Release Notes, to share new developments to the overall game and customer experience. This monthly note will serve as a guide to all of the new feature updates, bug fixes and performance improvements that have been released. Be sure to check out the new releases below, and be on the lookout for next month’s Product Release Notes.

Draftscreen Redesign

We’ve redesigned a piece of the draft screen to help players understand what requirements their lineups needs to meet for each contest. Contest requirements are now live in a collapsible drawer at the top of the draft screen. Swiping the drawer open will show you all the rarity, superstar, attribute, portfolio, and ticket requirements for the contest. Previously the submit, clear, and enter again buttons took up a large portion of the draft screen, especially on mobile. We’ve now moved the submit buttons such that they’ll appear at the top of the draft screen when your lineup is ready to submit.

“Everybody Wins” Training Contests

We’ve launched Training Contests to give our new and existing players the chance to kick off their Reignmakers Franchises with a great shot at early winnings. Each player can enter up to three lineups into Training Contests in each sport. Right now we’re only posting Football Training Contests, but be on the lookout for UFC and PGA TOUR training contests down the road.

Bulk Withdrawal

Reignmakers players can now withdraw multiple entries at once through the Bulk Withdrawal feature on their My Contests page. Just click “Withdraw Lineups” to get started.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!