What Reignmakers UFC Players Need to Know About $50K Dana White Contender Series Collector’s Challenge

With the arrival of a new Reignmakers side set comes a new Collector’s Challenge!

The UFC $50K Dana White Contender Series Collector’s Challenge begins on Wednesday August 16, 2023 and will run through Monday, October 23, at 10 a.m. ET.

How to get your share

There will be a challenge at three tiers: CORE, RARE and ELITE. In order to get a cut of the DK dollars up for grabs at each tier, Reignmakers UFC holders need to collect all fighters who earn a contract in the Dana White Contender Series in their respective tier (i.e. collect all Dana White Contender Series CORE fighter cards to get an even cut of the DK dollars up for grabs in the CORE challenge.)

You must collect all of the required unique fighter game cards from the following rarity tiers to earn the corresponding prize split:

CORE (Only) Awards $10K DK Even Cash Split

RARE (Only) Awards $15K DK Even Cash Split

ELITE (Only) Awards $25K DK Even Cash Split

Example 1

If 25 users collect all of the required challenge cards at ELITE tier, $25,000 divided by 25 equals $1,000 DK cash awarded to each user that met the challenge requirements at snapshot.

Example 2

If 50 users collect all of the required challenge cards at RARE tier, $15,000 divided by 50 equals $300 DK cash awarded to each user that met the challenge requirements at snapshot.

Note: You can collect your share of rewards at each rarity tier as long as you meet the challenge requirements. 1 max prize awarded per rarity tier per user.

Due to the nature of the Dana White Contender Series, the full list of fighters for this Collector’s Challenge will not be available at the beginning of the challenge. Check back each week to see which fighters earn a contract that week and are added to the checklist for this Collector’s Challenge.

Check back each week once contracts are awarded!

FAQ

Q: Do duplicate fighter game cards count if they meet the criteria?

A: No, the required cards must be unique.

Q: Can I combine cards at different tiers to meet the challenge requirements?

A: No, required challenge cards total must be only from their respective rarity tier.

Q: When will we know the full list of fighters in this challenge?

A: The full list of required fighters for this challenge will not be available until the final week of the Dana White Contender Series.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

