DraftKings “The Break”: Auction Schedule For August

“The Break” is back in action on DraftKings Marketplace!

On Wednesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 10 there will be a series of three breaks for physical trading cards from the following sets:

2023 Topps Series 2 Hobby Jumbo

2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Hobby

2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball Hobby

These breaks will be hosted by Steve Buchanan on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Here are the ticket details for the three breaks:

2023 Topps Series 2 Hobby Jumbo

The Bowman Baseball Mega Boxes break will be the first series of breaks and start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

Half of a box will be opened, and there will be 30 spots in the break. The starting bid for these auctions will be $5, and the bid increments will be $2.

All auctions pertaining to this break begin at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, August 7 and end on Tuesday, August 1 from 6-8:25 p.m. ET. The ending of each auction will be staggered by five minutes.

2023 Topps Chrome Baseball Hobby

The Topps Chrome Baseball Jump break will be the second series of breaks and start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

Half of a box will be opened, and there will be 30 spots in the break. The starting bid for these auctions will be $10, and the bid increments will be $2.

All auctions pertaining to this break begin at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 8 and end on Wednesday, August 9 from 6-8:25 p.m. ET. The ending of each auction will be staggered by five minutes.

2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball Hobby

The Panini Prizm Football Hobby break will be the third series of breaks and start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

There will be eight total break tickets. Unlike the prior two breaks, Topps Series 2 Baseball Hobby tickets will be available by drop, not auction. The drop went live on August 4 on DraftKings Marketplace.

Reignmakers Breaks

There will also continue to be Reignmakers breaks featured throughout the month. Go here for more on the latest PGA TOUR Reignmakers break and here for the latest UFC Reignmakers breaks.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!