How Reignmakers Football Players can Qualify for Reignmakers Football World Championship

Along with competing to all the prizing up for grabs throughout the 2023 football season, have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the Reignmakers Football World Championship! Overall, there are 50 seats available in the RMFWC.

Here’s how you can compete to qualify for a seat:

Contests

There will be a total of 40 contests that will award one Reignmakers Football player a spot in the RMFWC.

Of those 40 contests, 20 will be Play-Action Set Gated Contests. The other 20 will be Classic Contests.

Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard

The other qualifiers will be linked to the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard. There will be a snapshot on November 30, 2023. When the snapshot is taken, the top 10 Reignmakers Football players on the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard will qualify for the RMFWC.

RMFWC Finals

The RMFWC Finals will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Also, players competing in the RMFWC will only submit an ELITE-tier Classic lineup in the finals.

Players are able to earn four (4) total entries, with a maximum of three (3) coming from qualifying contests and a maximum of one (1) from Franchise Score.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

