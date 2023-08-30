DraftKings Reignmakers Football Achievements Now Live!

Winning contests and climbing the Franchise Score Leaderboards are the only missions Reignmakers Football competitors can look to complete this season!
Across the entire 2023 season, Reignmakers Football customers will be able to earn rewards by complete any of the following challenges:
Reignmakers Football CORE+ Ironman
Enter any CORE+ tier Reignmakers Football Contest for 50 days from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024 a ticket to a 50K Contest.
Reignmakers Football ELITE+ Ironman
Enter any ELITE+ tier Reignmakers Football Contest for 50 days from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024 a ticket to a 100K Contest.
Reignmakers Football ELITE+ tier Credit Ironman
Enter any ELITE+ tier Reignmakers Football Contest for 50 days from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024 for 4.5K tier credits.
Reignmakers Football Pack Ripper
Total Reignmakers Football packs opened from April 20, 2023 to February 11, 2024:
- 1 pack opened: 1 Achievement Booster
- 5 packs opened: 1 Achievement Booster
- 25 packs opened: 1 Achievement Booster
- 500 packs opened: 5 Achievement Booster
Reignmakers Football Pack Monster
Open 500 Reignmakers Football packs from April 20, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 100,000 crowns.
Reignmakers Football Gridiron Guru
Total days playing a Reignmakers Football contest from September 7, 2022 to February 11, 2024:
- 10 days: 500 Crowns
- 20 days: 1,500 Crowns
- 45 days: 10,000 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Play-Action Football Touchdown Machine
Total touchdowns scored using a Play-Action Set card in a lineup from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:
- 5 TDs scored: 500 Crowns
- 25 TDs scored: 2,000 Crowns
- 100 TDs scored: 5,000 Crowns
- 200 TDs scored: 10,000 Crowns
- 500 TDs scored: 25,000 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Scoop and Score
Total touchdowns scored by a defense in a Reignmakers Football contest from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:
- 5 touchdowns: 500 Crowns
- 20 touchdowns: 5,000 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Set Monster
Total sets played in Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:
- 2 sets: 250 Crowns
- 4 sets: 500 Crowns
- 6 sets: 1,000 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Diverse Portfolio
Total unique players entered into a Reignmakers Football contest from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:
- 25 players: 500 Crowns
- 50 players: 1,000 Crowns
- 100 players: 2,500 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Trade Machine
Trade in 10 tokens from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 2,000 crowns
Reignmakers Football RARE-tier Collector
Enter 25 unique RARE-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 2,500 crowns.
Reignmakers Football ELITE-tier Collector
Enter 25 unique ELITE-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 10,000 crowns.
Reignmakers Football LEGENDARY-tier Collector
Enter 25 unique LEGENDARY-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 25,000 crowns.
Reignmakers Football REIGNMAKER-tier Collector
Enter 25 unique REIGNMAKER-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 100,000 crowns.
Reignmakers Football Play-Action Chain Mover
Total yards accrued in the Play-Action Set from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 (passing, rushing, receiving yards):
- 1,000 yards: 500 Crowns
- 5,000 yards: 2,500 Crowns
- 10,000 yards: 5,000 Crowns
- 25,000 yards: 10,000 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Old-Timers
Total touchdowns scored in Reignmakers Football contests using 2022 Reignmakers Football cards from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:
- 5 touchdowns: 1,000 Crowns
- 25 touchdowns: 2,000 Crowns
- 100 touchdowns: 5,000 Crowns
Reignmakers Football Oldies But Goodies
Total unique players from 2022 Reignmakers Football Cards entered into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024:
- 25 players: one (1) $10K Contest Ticket
- 100 players: one (1) $20K Contest Ticket
Learn more about Reignmakers Achievements here!
