DraftKings Reignmakers Football Achievements Now Live!

Winning contests and climbing the Franchise Score Leaderboards are the only missions Reignmakers Football competitors can look to complete this season!

Across the entire 2023 season, Reignmakers Football customers will be able to earn rewards by complete any of the following challenges:

Reignmakers Football CORE+ Ironman

Enter any CORE+ tier Reignmakers Football Contest for 50 days from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024 a ticket to a 50K Contest.

Reignmakers Football ELITE+ Ironman

Enter any ELITE+ tier Reignmakers Football Contest for 50 days from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024 a ticket to a 100K Contest.

Reignmakers Football ELITE+ tier Credit Ironman

Enter any ELITE+ tier Reignmakers Football Contest for 50 days from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024 for 4.5K tier credits.

Reignmakers Football Pack Ripper

Total Reignmakers Football packs opened from April 20, 2023 to February 11, 2024:

1 pack opened: 1 Achievement Booster

5 packs opened: 1 Achievement Booster

25 packs opened: 1 Achievement Booster

500 packs opened: 5 Achievement Booster

Reignmakers Football Pack Monster

Open 500 Reignmakers Football packs from April 20, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 100,000 crowns.

Reignmakers Football Gridiron Guru

Total days playing a Reignmakers Football contest from September 7, 2022 to February 11, 2024:

10 days: 500 Crowns

20 days: 1,500 Crowns

45 days: 10,000 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Play-Action Football Touchdown Machine

Total touchdowns scored using a Play-Action Set card in a lineup from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:

5 TDs scored: 500 Crowns

25 TDs scored: 2,000 Crowns

100 TDs scored: 5,000 Crowns

200 TDs scored: 10,000 Crowns

500 TDs scored: 25,000 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Scoop and Score

Total touchdowns scored by a defense in a Reignmakers Football contest from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:

5 touchdowns: 500 Crowns

20 touchdowns: 5,000 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Set Monster

Total sets played in Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:

2 sets: 250 Crowns

4 sets: 500 Crowns

6 sets: 1,000 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Diverse Portfolio

Total unique players entered into a Reignmakers Football contest from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:

25 players: 500 Crowns

50 players: 1,000 Crowns

100 players: 2,500 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Trade Machine

Trade in 10 tokens from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 2,000 crowns

Reignmakers Football RARE-tier Collector

Enter 25 unique RARE-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 2,500 crowns.

Reignmakers Football ELITE-tier Collector

Enter 25 unique ELITE-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 10,000 crowns.

Reignmakers Football LEGENDARY-tier Collector

Enter 25 unique LEGENDARY-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 25,000 crowns.

Reignmakers Football REIGNMAKER-tier Collector

Enter 25 unique REIGNMAKER-tier players into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 for 100,000 crowns.

Reignmakers Football Play-Action Chain Mover

Total yards accrued in the Play-Action Set from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024 (passing, rushing, receiving yards):

1,000 yards: 500 Crowns

5,000 yards: 2,500 Crowns

10,000 yards: 5,000 Crowns

25,000 yards: 10,000 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Old-Timers

Total touchdowns scored in Reignmakers Football contests using 2022 Reignmakers Football cards from September 7, 2023 to February 11, 2024:

5 touchdowns: 1,000 Crowns

25 touchdowns: 2,000 Crowns

100 touchdowns: 5,000 Crowns

Reignmakers Football Oldies But Goodies

Total unique players from 2022 Reignmakers Football Cards entered into Reignmakers Football contests from September 7, 2023 to January 28, 2024:

25 players: one (1) $10K Contest Ticket

100 players: one (1) $20K Contest Ticket

Learn more about Reignmakers Achievements here!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!