What Reignmakers Football Customers Need to Know About September Franchise Score Update

The start of the football regular season is on the horizon! As Reignmakers Football customers get ready to compete against other players across contests, it’s also important to be aware of the Franchise Score Snapshot set to take place in September.

Especially with this snapshot, because $200K in DK dollars are up for grabs!

Snapshot Time

The September Franchise Score Snapshot will happen on September 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Visit the Reignmakers Football Sets Page for more information on set drops this season to contribute to your Franchise Score ranking!

Prizing

The top 2,000 Reignmakers Football customers on the Overall Franchise Score Leaderboard will receive prizing in DK dollars.

Here’s a breakdown of that payout structure:

Upcoming Franchise Score Updates

As mentioned previously, automatic scoring for the Franchise Score leaderboards is expected to be up and running ahead of Week 1. This will allow players to stay fully up to date with their Franchise score and leaderboard standing in real time.

Also, next Franchise Score Snapshots that will follow the September Franchise Score Snapshot will be for the Featured Drop Leaderboard on September 25, 2023, October 2, 2023 and October 9, 2023. More information on this leaderboard to come soon.

