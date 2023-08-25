How New Reignmakers Football Customers Can Acquire a Free Starter Pack

As Reignmakers Football enters its second season, DraftKings is helping new customers set the foundation for their rosters.

Starting on August 25, customers who are new to Reignmakers Football can obtain a Free Starter Pack for the 2023 season! These packs will feature seven CORE-tier player cards that will be usable throughout the entire season.

Compete for FREE

In total, $30 million in prizing is up for grabs this season. But for new customers who only obtain their Free Starter Pack, there will be $1 Million in prizing up for grabs.

That’s right! By signing up and obtaining a Free Starter Pack, customers can compete for $1 Million in prizing over the course of the season for free.

How to Compete Against Other Beginners

New Reignmakers Football players will be able to compete in Training Contests three times throughout the regular season. There is no fee to compete in Training Contests, which allows new players to solely compete against other Reignmerks Football newcomers — thus providing better opportunities at early winnings. Beginner Contests will also be set up to award every entry with 2023 Reignmakers Football Prize Pack that includes One Digital Player card.

Players who are eligible to compete in Training Contests will see them appear in the Reignmakers Football Lobby. The lobby will also display how many Training Contests a player has entered out of the three they’re eligible to enter throughout the season.

Pick a QB

The benefits of these Free Starter Packs don’t end at the opportunity to compete for prizing. Players will also have a say in one of the cards they acquire.

One of the seven cards from the Free Starter Pack will be a QB1 card. There will be four QB1 player cards to choose from. There will also be two alternate QB1 options, but they will not be claimable until the original four run out. A customer obtaining a Free Starter Pack will be able to pick which QB1 from the pool of four will be added to their roster.

Here’s the group of QB1 options you can pick from for Week 1:

Justin Fields

Justin Herbert

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Here are the two alternates for Week 1:

Trevor Lawrence

Matthew Stafford

(NOTE: The QB1 options will change based on schedule and player performance week to week.)

Sign up here now to get your Free Start Pack and begin competing for $1 million in prizing throughout the 2023 season — for free!

