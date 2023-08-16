Last Shot for Reignmakers Football Customers to Take Full Advantage of Play-Action Set

The drop for the 2023 Play-Action Set is coming to an end soon!

August 20 will be the last day Reignmakers Football players can purchase Play-Action Set packs on the primary market and start building their 2023 roster to compete for a share of this season’s $30 million in contest prizing.

But as if that wasn’t enough, Play-Action Pack purchasers will get additional perks to start the regular season.

Play-Action Perk

Every Play-Action Premium or Standard pack purchased from the primary drop will receive one ticket to exclusive contests in Week 1 (back-dated to the start of the Play-Action drop).

Tickets will be distributed on a 1:1 basis for the number of packs purchased (Standard or Premium). So, if you buy 10 packs on the primary market by August 20, you’ll get 10 tickets! No cap limit on ticket distribution.

If Play-Action Standard Packs Don’t Sell Out…

For every block of 250 unsold Play-Action Standard Packs, there will be a Standard Pack contest at each tier, from CORE through REIGNMAKER. These contests will only be accessible for those with the ticket(s) received from purchasing a Play-Action Standard or Premium Pack (one ticket required per lineup per contest).

Here’s the prizing breakdown for those contests.

*Note: DraftKings will only run a maximum of 10 Play-Action pack contests per rarity tier. Any extra contests needed will be run in subsequent weeks

Also included in the each block of 250 unsold packs will be 50 packs for Trade-In Recipes, where customers can redeem a pack by burning the following:

2 Play-Action RARE+ Role Players or Rookie-Offense cards

3 Play-Action RARE+ QB1 or Skill starters

1 ELITE token

For any unsold packs that don’t completely fill a 250 pack block, those remaining packs will all go towards the Trade-In Recipe.

If Play-Action Standard Packs Sell Out…

DraftKings will run special Week 1 $100K contests at the RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers if there are less than 250 total Play-Action Standard Packs remaining at the end of the drop on August 20th. That’s $400K in additional contest prizes!

These contests will only be accessible for those with the ticket(s) received from purchasing a Play-Action Standard or Premium Pack.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The promotional offer is valid between 08/16/2023 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (ET) and 08/20/2023 at 11:59:59 PM ET (the “Promotional Period”). Must be physically located in U.S. and Canada except CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Must be 18+ years of age or older. Reignmakers contests not available while physically located in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Void where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. Eligible customers that purchase or purchased a 2023 Reignmakers Football Standard Pack or 2023 Reignmakers Football Premium Pack on the primary marketplace between 8/8/2023 at 12:01 AM ET and 8/20/23 at 11:59:59 PM ET will receive one (1) ticket to a private Reignmakers Football contest to be held 9/10/2023 (the “Ticket”) while supplies last. The Ticket will be applied automatically to the qualified customer’s account within three (3) days after the Promotional Period. Crediting may take an additional seventy two (72) business hours in case of technical difficulties or extenuating circumstances. If you purchase Play-Action Standard or Premium packs from the secondary market, those purchases will not be counted towards the promotion. No maximum reward per customer. In the event there are more than two hundred fifty (250) 2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs that go unsold at the end of the Promotional Period, for every two hundred fifty (250) 2023 Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs that go unsold at the end of the Promotional Period, DraftKings will run a private Reignmakers Football CORE contest to be held on 9/10/2023 (“Week 1”) awarding fifty (50) Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs as prizing, a private Reignmakers Football RARE contest to be held on Week 1 awarding fifty (50) Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs as prizing, a private Reignmakers Football ELITE contest to be held on Week 1 awarding fifty (50) Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs as prizing, a private Reignmakers Football LEGENDARY contest to be held on Week 1 awarding twenty five (25) Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs as prizing, and a private Reignmakers Football REIGNMAKER contest to be held on Week 1 awarding twenty five (25) Reignmakers Football Play-Action Standard packs as prizing (collectively the “Private Pack Contests”). A Ticket awarded as part of this promotion will give the holder one (1) entry to the Private Pack Contest of their choice. In the event, and only in the event, that there are less than two hundred fifty (250) 2023 Reignmaker Football Play-Action Standard Packs at the end of the Promotional Period, DraftKings will not run any Private Pack Contests, but will instead run a private Reignmakers Football contest at the RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER tiers on Week 1, with each of the four (4) contests awarding one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) in prizing (the “Private Cash Contests”). In the event, and only in the event, DraftKings runs the Private Cash Contests as set forth herein, the Private Cash Contests will be accessible only to customers with a Ticket and each Ticket will entitle the customer to one (1) entry into one (1) of the Private Cash Contest of their choice. The Ticket is only for use in a Private Pack Contest to be held on Week 1,or in the event the Private Pack Contests are not run and the Private Cash Contests are run, as set forth herein, the Ticket will only be for use in a Private Cash Contest to be held on Week 1. The Ticket is not withdrawable, not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable. The Ticket will expire on 09/10/2023 after the Private Pack Contests or Private Cash Contests begin. For terms, conditions, information, limitations, and rules about participating in Reignmakers contests see http://draftkings.com/reignmakers. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Notice. By accepting any Tickets you agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this promotion.Void where prohibited by law. You are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in Ticket awards. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude you from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the bonus reward if there is reason to suspect that your actions are fraudulent or, in DraftKings sole discretion, it is determined that your actions are in violation of DraftKings Terms of Use or the terms of this promotion. To be eligible for this promotion, customers must be eligible to play on DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports products Any customer who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any Tickets awarded. See DraftKings terms and conditions for information on eligibility for creating, using, and funding a Daily Fantasy Sports account. DraftKings reserve the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion at any time.

