Information about the Reignmakers Football: Play-Action Set Gated Contest

Yesterday, we shared an announcement for Reignmakers 2023 Football Players regarding the Play-Action Set promo, drop purchase limit and the site temporarily being down impacting some community members’ experiences during the drop. Today, we have additional info to share.

We will be offering one ticket for entry into a $50K Week 1 Football DFS Free Roll to certain players. Specifically, players in DFS-eligible states who were unable to purchase any 2023 Play-Action Preseason packs but were logged into Marketplace between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. ET on August 8, 2023, will be credited with one ticket for the contest.

Everyone who believes they qualify under the above criteria will receive a ticket for the contest by filling out the form at the following link by Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. In order to fill out this link, you must create a DraftKings Discord account by following this link https://discord.gg/draftkingsmarketplace. Once your account has been created or if you already have an account, you must log in and then fill out the form with your DraftKings Username (the username you use to log in to DraftKings.com, not your Discord Username) and the email address on your DraftKings account. Only one ticket will be distributed to eligible players. Players who were able to successfully purchase one or more 2023 Play-Action Preseason packs on the Primary Market will not be eligible to receive a ticket to this contest.

Tickets will be issued Monday, August 14, 2023, or, in the event of technical difficulties, as soon as reasonably possible after that time.

Additional details including payout structure, contest links, etc. will be shared ahead of Contest Lock for the Week 1 Main Slate on Sunday, September 10, 2023.