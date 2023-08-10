Which golfers are available for use in Reignmakers PGA TOUR Contests

Reignmakers PGA TOUR, a digital collectibles-based, fantasy golf-style game, offers golf fans opportunities to collect tiered digital golfer cards featuring some of the biggest names in golf and draft weekly fantasy golf lineups. Reignmakers PGA TOUR marks the third iteration of DraftKings’ Reignmakers franchise, following in the footsteps of Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC.

We have distributed golfers throughout the year in a variety of drops and auctions. As we approach the end of the 2023 season, users can prepare for season-end crafting recipes by buying Crafting Tokens to get premier access to 2024 Player Cards. In doing so, Reignmakers card holders will take their first steps toward building their 2024 Player Card collection.

To convert 2023 Player Cards into 2024 Player Cards, you will need a Crafting Token to be used as part of the recipe. As a reminder, all 2023 Crafting Tokens that go unused between now and season’s end will be redeemable for 2024 Crafting Tokens. In the meantime, 2023 Crafting Tokens will continue to carry in-season utility whether it be for more in-season Crafting Set recipes, promotional recipes, drop access, and more!

Holders of 2023 Player Cards can also choose to retain these cards. Similar to Reignmakers Football, there will be weekly prizing dedicated to contests gated exclusively for 2023 Player Cards.

Seen below is a list of all the available golfers in Reignmakers PGA TOUR.

Available Golfers Golfer Golfer Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Patrick Cantlay Viktor Hovland Xander Schauffele Max Homa Brian Harman Matt Fitzpatrick Wyndham Clark Tyrrell Hatton Keegan Bradley Cameron Young Tony Finau Tom Kim Will Zalatoris Jason Day Sam Burns Collin Morikawa Tommy Fleetwood Sepp Straka Justin Thomas Sungjae Im Kurt Kitayama Russell Henley Shane Lowry Corey Conners Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Emiliano Grillo Sahith Theegala Si Woo Kim Harris English Adam Scott J.T. Poston Billy Horschel Tom Hoge Chris Kirk Nick Taylor Adam Schenk Cameron Davis Taylor Moore Lucas Glover Seamus Power Lee Hodges Byeong Hun An Brendon Todd Lucas Herbert Kyoung-Hoon Lee Keith Mitchell Adam Hadwin Adam Svensson Andrew Putnam Matt Kuchar Alex Noren Alex Smalley Justin Suh Taylor Montgomery Eric Cole Gary Woodland Aaron Wise Thomas Detry Chez Reavie Patrick Rodgers Mackenzie Hughes Austin Eckroat J.J. Spaun Brandon Wu Mark Hubbard Davis Riley Scott Stallings Hayden Buckley Aaron Rai Christiaan Bezuidenhout Stephan Jaeger Zac Blair David Lingmerth Kevin Kisner Kevin Streelman Michael Kim Sam Ryder Beau Hossler Sam Stevens Matthew NeSmith Trey Mullinax Maverick McNealy Taylor Pendrith Ben Taylor Matt Wallace Luke List Danny Willett Harry Hall Will Gordon Nick Hardy Robby Shelton Joel Dahmen C.T. Pan Callum Tarren Martin Laird David Lipsky Garrick Higgo Webb Simpson Seonghyeon Kim Vincent Norrman Grayson Murray MJ Daffue Carl Yuan Doug Ghim Dylan Wu Francesco Molinari Chad Ramey Joseph Bramlett Nate Lashley Ben Kohles Padraig Harrington Justin Lower Tyler Duncan Troy Merritt Chesson Hadley Ryan Palmer Ben Martin Greyson Sigg Peter Malnati Carson Young Tyson Alexander Erik van Rooyen Zach Johnson John Huh Aaron Baddeley Patton Kizzire Daniel Berger Andrew Novak Jimmy Walker Russell Knox Lanto Griffin Michael Thompson Stewart Cink Austin Smotherman Matti Schmid Cameron Champ Jhonattan Vegas Adam Long Scott Piercy James Hahn Dylan Frittelli Scott Gutschewski Harrison Endycott Paul Barjon Chase Seiffert Charley Hoffman Harry Higgs Cameron Percy Nico Echavarria Kramer Hickok Trevor Cone Erik Barnes Roger Sloan Kevin Tway Luke Donald Brice Garnett Ryan Armour Max McGreevy Matthias Schwab Ryan Moore Doc Redman Kevin Roy Ryan Brehm Vince Whaley Robert Streb Henrik Norlander Richy Werenski Kelly Kraft Trevor Werbylo Tano Goya Austin Cook Michael Gligic Kyle Westmoreland Brandon Matthews Kevin Chappell Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Quade Cummins William McGirt Rory Sabbatini Jason Dufner Martin Trainer Sung Kang Ryan Blaum Brandt Snedeker Bill Haas Brandon Hagy Andrew Landry Hank Lebioda Jonas Blixt Jared Wolfe Camilo Villegas Wesley Bryan Scott Brown Sang-Moon Bae Nick Watney Vaughn Taylor Joshua Creel Xinjun Zhang Brian Gay Dawie van der Walt Ricky Barnes Seth Reeves Tiger Woods Kyle Stanley Tyler McCumber Derek Ernst Mike Weir Robert Garrigus D.A. Points David Hearn George McNeill D.J. Trahan Richard Johnson Charlie Wi Heath Slocum Matt Every Rich Beem Bud Cauley Hunter Mahan Timothy Wilkinson

