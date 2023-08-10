 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Which golfers are available for use in Reignmakers PGA TOUR Contests

Learn about the players available for use in Reignmakers PGA TOUR contests!

By DK.Network.Editors

Reignmakers PGA TOUR, a digital collectibles-based, fantasy golf-style game, offers golf fans opportunities to collect tiered digital golfer cards featuring some of the biggest names in golf and draft weekly fantasy golf lineups. Reignmakers PGA TOUR marks the third iteration of DraftKings’ Reignmakers franchise, following in the footsteps of Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC.

We have distributed golfers throughout the year in a variety of drops and auctions. As we approach the end of the 2023 season, users can prepare for season-end crafting recipes by buying Crafting Tokens to get premier access to 2024 Player Cards. In doing so, Reignmakers card holders will take their first steps toward building their 2024 Player Card collection.

To convert 2023 Player Cards into 2024 Player Cards, you will need a Crafting Token to be used as part of the recipe. As a reminder, all 2023 Crafting Tokens that go unused between now and season’s end will be redeemable for 2024 Crafting Tokens. In the meantime, 2023 Crafting Tokens will continue to carry in-season utility whether it be for more in-season Crafting Set recipes, promotional recipes, drop access, and more!

Holders of 2023 Player Cards can also choose to retain these cards. Similar to Reignmakers Football, there will be weekly prizing dedicated to contests gated exclusively for 2023 Player Cards.

Seen below is a list of all the available golfers in Reignmakers PGA TOUR.

Available Golfers

Golfer
Golfer
Scottie Scheffler
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Patrick Cantlay
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Max Homa
Brian Harman
Matt Fitzpatrick
Wyndham Clark
Tyrrell Hatton
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Young
Tony Finau
Tom Kim
Will Zalatoris
Jason Day
Sam Burns
Collin Morikawa
Tommy Fleetwood
Sepp Straka
Justin Thomas
Sungjae Im
Kurt Kitayama
Russell Henley
Shane Lowry
Corey Conners
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Emiliano Grillo
Sahith Theegala
Si Woo Kim
Harris English
Adam Scott
J.T. Poston
Billy Horschel
Tom Hoge
Chris Kirk
Nick Taylor
Adam Schenk
Cameron Davis
Taylor Moore
Lucas Glover
Seamus Power
Lee Hodges
Byeong Hun An
Brendon Todd
Lucas Herbert
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Keith Mitchell
Adam Hadwin
Adam Svensson
Andrew Putnam
Matt Kuchar
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
Justin Suh
Taylor Montgomery
Eric Cole
Gary Woodland
Aaron Wise
Thomas Detry
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers
Mackenzie Hughes
Austin Eckroat
J.J. Spaun
Brandon Wu
Mark Hubbard
Davis Riley
Scott Stallings
Hayden Buckley
Aaron Rai
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Stephan Jaeger
Zac Blair
David Lingmerth
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Streelman
Michael Kim
Sam Ryder
Beau Hossler
Sam Stevens
Matthew NeSmith
Trey Mullinax
Maverick McNealy
Taylor Pendrith
Ben Taylor
Matt Wallace
Luke List
Danny Willett
Harry Hall
Will Gordon
Nick Hardy
Robby Shelton
Joel Dahmen
C.T. Pan
Callum Tarren
Martin Laird
David Lipsky
Garrick Higgo
Webb Simpson
Seonghyeon Kim
Vincent Norrman
Grayson Murray
MJ Daffue
Carl Yuan
Doug Ghim
Dylan Wu
Francesco Molinari
Chad Ramey
Joseph Bramlett
Nate Lashley
Ben Kohles
Padraig Harrington
Justin Lower
Tyler Duncan
Troy Merritt
Chesson Hadley
Ryan Palmer
Ben Martin
Greyson Sigg
Peter Malnati
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Erik van Rooyen
Zach Johnson
John Huh
Aaron Baddeley
Patton Kizzire
Daniel Berger
Andrew Novak
Jimmy Walker
Russell Knox
Lanto Griffin
Michael Thompson
Stewart Cink
Austin Smotherman
Matti Schmid
Cameron Champ
Jhonattan Vegas
Adam Long
Scott Piercy
James Hahn
Dylan Frittelli
Scott Gutschewski
Harrison Endycott
Paul Barjon
Chase Seiffert
Charley Hoffman
Harry Higgs
Cameron Percy
Nico Echavarria
Kramer Hickok
Trevor Cone
Erik Barnes
Roger Sloan
Kevin Tway
Luke Donald
Brice Garnett
Ryan Armour
Max McGreevy
Matthias Schwab
Ryan Moore
Doc Redman
Kevin Roy
Ryan Brehm
Vince Whaley
Robert Streb
Henrik Norlander
Richy Werenski
Kelly Kraft
Trevor Werbylo
Tano Goya
Austin Cook
Michael Gligic
Kyle Westmoreland
Brandon Matthews
Kevin Chappell
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Quade Cummins
William McGirt
Rory Sabbatini
Jason Dufner
Martin Trainer
Sung Kang
Ryan Blaum
Brandt Snedeker
Bill Haas
Brandon Hagy
Andrew Landry
Hank Lebioda
Jonas Blixt
Jared Wolfe
Camilo Villegas
Wesley Bryan
Scott Brown
Sang-Moon Bae
Nick Watney
Vaughn Taylor
Joshua Creel
Xinjun Zhang
Brian Gay
Dawie van der Walt
Ricky Barnes
Seth Reeves
Tiger Woods
Kyle Stanley
Tyler McCumber
Derek Ernst
Mike Weir
Robert Garrigus
D.A. Points
David Hearn
George McNeill
D.J. Trahan
Richard Johnson
Charlie Wi
Heath Slocum
Matt Every
Rich Beem
Bud Cauley
Hunter Mahan
Timothy Wilkinson

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

