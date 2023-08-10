DraftKings Reignmakers Football: New Crafting Recipes Available Throughout August

Eight new crafting recipes are hitting Reignmakers Football throughout the month of August!

The Starting Six

At 12 p.m. ET on August 8, six of the eight August Crafting Recipes will be visible in the Craft & Burn Lobby. By August 14 at 5 p.m. ET, customers will be able to start completing those recipes.

But Wait…There’s (2) More!

The final two August Crafting Recipes will be visible in the Craft & Burn Lobby on August 18 at the latest. Customers will be able to start completing these two recipes on August 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

One Last Thing!

On August 21, there will be CORE and RARE token drops at 6 and 6:30 p.m. ET, respectively!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!