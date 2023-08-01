DraftKings Reignmakers Football: What Players Need to Know About Play-Action Set

Reignmakers Football is introducing Headline Sets for the 2023 season, the first of which will be the Play-Action Set.

The Play-Action Set will include three pack makeups:

Preseason

Standard Regular Season

Premium Regular Season

Play-Action Preseason Packs will contain depth players from CORE through REIGNMAKER tier to unlock preseason contests, where customers can compete to win 2023 packs.

The Play-Action Set will hold a 3X Franchise Score and unique set-dedicated achievements. Play-Action Standard Regular Season and Play-Action Premium Regular Season Packs unlock access to half of the Reignmakers World Qualifier seats that are available via contests, include top league talent from RARE+ tiers and offer the opportunity to score a Royal card insert holding 2K Franchise Score value and a special crown reward for certain yardage milestones.

Play-Action Preseason Pack details

Play-Action Preseason Packs will cost $19.99 each and contain six cards per pack.

The card checklist for Play-Action Preseason Packs will primarily contain depth players, kickers and defenses across all tiers. These cards will hold season-long contest eligibility. Play-Action Preseason Cards and Rookie Debut Set Cards will play a big part in entering 2023 preseason contests, which are awarding 2023 cards.

Play-Action Regular Season Pack details

Play-Action Regular Season Packs will include both Play-Action cards and Royal inserts. There will be Standard Play-Action Regular Season Packs and Premium Play-Action Regular Season Packs.

Standard

Standard Play-Action Regular Season Packs will cost $499.99 per pack and feature five player cards per pack. These packs will only contain the following types of cards, all of which will be RARE+:

QB1

Skill Starters

Role Players

Rookie Offensive Players

Premium

Premium Play-Action Regular Season Packs will cost $2,999.99 per pack and feature five player cards per pack. These packs will only contain the following types of cards, all of which will be RARE+:

QB1

Skill Starters

Play-Action Preseason Pack Promo

For every three 2023 Play-Action Preseason Pack primary packs purchased from drop day until drop ends, purchasers earn one additional 2023 Play-Action Preseason Pack for free while supplies last.

The Play-Action Set’s target drop date of Thursday, August 3, 2023 will be pushed to the week of August 7, 2023.

