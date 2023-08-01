DraftKings Reignmakers Football: First Franchise Score Snapshot of 2023 Season Has Been Set

Franchise Score has undergone some changes in preparation for the 2023 Reignmakers Football season. As noted is the 2023 Reignmakers Football Keynote Kickoff, the top community-requested features of adding a Franchise Score attribute to every player card and automated Franchise Score Leaderboard updates in real time (coming soon) will be implemented this season.

Leaderboards

There will be two Franchise Score Leaderboards this season — Overall Leaderboard and Featured Drop Leaderboard.

The Overall Leaderboard will track the cumulative score of your entire collection all-season long.

The Featured Drop Leaderboard will track scoring for key moments during the season.

First Franchise Score Snapshot

At 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023, the first Franchise Score Snapshot will occur. The top 2,000 customers on the Overall Leaderboard will win a share of $150K in DraftKings dollars.

Collector’s Challenge

There will be a $150K Collector’s Challenge coinciding with the Play-Action Preseason Pack Drop and ending on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

CORE tier rewards are available for Play-Action Preseason Packs, Crafting Packs and Field Pass Top 20 Tier Player Packs. Play-Action Standard and Premium Packs feature RARE+ tier cards.

There are two types of milestones to hit in this challenge: Red Zone Milestone and Hail Mary Milestone. Challengers who hit a milestone are rewarded with the corresponding DK dollars split in accordance with all other competitors who achieve that milestone at the corresponding rarity tier at the challenge’s end. Max of one prize per rarity tier. Prizing corresponds to the highest milestone reached at each rarity tier. Must be holding the required cards in your portfolio to be eligible for rewards.

