DraftKings Category Pack Break: Reignmakers UFC Auction Schedule for July 13 Category Breaks

DraftKings is offering a series of Reignmakers UFC pack breaks, in which users will be able to obtain player cards from Booster and Event packs. These breaks will take place on Thursday, July 13 on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

Auction Rules

There will be 12 breaks in total, all of which will be RM UFC Breaks. The starting bid for these auctions will be $20, and the bid increments will be $2.

The time extension window will be 1 minute, meaning any bids placed within the final min of each auction will trigger the end time to extend by an additional minute.

All auctions will start at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 12.

Here’s the full schedule of end times for every spot in these breaks:

RM UFC Breaks July 12 Auction Schedule (All Times ET) Break One: Auction End time Break Two: Auction End time Break Three: Auction End time Break Four: Auction End time Break Five: Auction End time Break Six: Auction End time Break Seven: Auction End time Break Eight: Auction End time Break Nine: Auction End time Break Ten: Auction End time Break Eleven: Auction End time Break Twelve: Auction End time Break One: Auction End time Break Two: Auction End time Break Three: Auction End time Break Four: Auction End time Break Five: Auction End time Break Six: Auction End time Break Seven: Auction End time Break Eight: Auction End time Break Nine: Auction End time Break Ten: Auction End time Break Eleven: Auction End time Break Twelve: Auction End time Straw-Flyweight: 5:00 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:08 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:16 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:24 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:32 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:40 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:48 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 5:56 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 6:04 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 6:12 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 6:20 p.m. Straw-Flyweight: 6:28 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:02 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:10 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:18 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:26 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:34 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:42 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:50 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 5:58 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 6:06 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 6:14 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 6:22 p.m. Bantam-Featherweight: 6:30 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:04 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:12 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:20 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:28 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:36 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:44 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 5:52 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 6:00 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 6:08 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 6:16 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 6:24 p.m. Light-Welterweight: 6:32 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:06 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:14 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:22 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:30 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:38 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:46 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 5:54 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 6:02 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 6:10 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 6:18 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 6:26 p.m. Middle-Heavyweight: 6:34 p.m.

Go here to access each auction.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!