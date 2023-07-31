DraftKings Reignmakers Football: What Players Need to Know About 2023 Preseason Contests

The football regular season is drawing near, but Reignmakers Football players don’t need to wait until then to get their 2023 season started.

There will be Reignmakers Football contests for preseason games, where Reignmakers Football Prize Packs will be up for grabs.

When is the First Set of Contests?

The first contests will include all games from August 10, 2023 to August 13, 2023.

Subsequent game sets will include the full week.

Preseason Week 2 will include all games from August 17, 2023 to August 21, 2023.

Preseason Week 3 we include all games from August 24, 2023 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Contest Formatting

The Preseason Contests will only run under Classic format and across each rarity tier (CORE through REIGNMAKER).

Only 2023 Reignmakers Football cards will be playable in these preseason contests (includes Rookie Debut Set Cards). Details to come on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 regarding the first set release, Play-Action Set Preseason Packs.

2023 Reignmakers Football Prize Packs will be up for grabs in these contests to help customers build their portfolios — there will be no cash prizing.

Be sure to check back here and on the Reignmakers Discord for upcoming updates on the first set release!

