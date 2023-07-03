How to Compete for UFC 292 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 290 International Fight Week Portfolio-Gated Contest

DraftKings will host a Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-gated contest during UFC 290 International Fight Week, which will include a first-place UFC 292 VIP package for two.

How to Enter

The UFC 292 VIP Package contest will only be available to enter for users who are holding at least one 1 Tre’Sean Gore or Bo Nickal Fighter Game Card from the Genesis Set in their collection at time of contest posting. They can be any rarity (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKERS).

UFC 292 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 292 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$5K Cash for Travel and accommodations

Lower Level Seating

Reserved Seating at Weigh-Ins

Weigh-In Meet & Greet Opportunity (First Come, First Serve)

Private VIP Entrance at the TD Garden in Boston, MA

In-Venue Hospitality With UFC Fighter Appearances

Friday Night Post Weigh-In VIP Party

Credential/Lanyard

Post-Fight Octagon Experience

Consolation Prizing:

Also top 2-101 receive UFC Fight Night 7.15.23 Event Packs as prizing.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details. TM, ® & © 2023 ZUFFA, LLC.