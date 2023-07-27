DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: FedEx Playoffs Side Set is here!

The Playoff Set is a Reignmakers PGA TOUR premium drop for the 2023 season, and will be available for a limited period on DraftKings Marketplace starting on August 1 — so get excited!

Set Details

The Playoff set includes the top 100 golfers vying for a chance at competing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. These cards, while still playable all season long in the standard Reignmakers PGA TOUR format, unlock $350K in additional prizing over the course of the three-week playoff schedule that is only accessible through lineups composed entirely of Playoff Set cards. The prizing for these three tournaments will be available through one Rare tier contest per week with the following prize pools: FedEx St. Jude Championship: $50,000 and 500 Playoff Packs

BMW Championship: $100,000 and 500 Playoff Packs

TOUR Championship: $200,000

This set contains cards across the RARE through REIGNMAKER rarity tiers, and the number of total Digital Golfer Cards available will be capped at each Rarity Tier, based on the table below:

How Will the Available Packs Be Distributed?

On Tuesday, August 1, Playoff packs will be available for public purchase at 5 p.m. ET and will include a queue that will open 30 minutes prior to the drop. The purchase limit will be lifted at 8 p.m. ET on drop day and packs will then remain available until contest lock on August 24, while supplies last.

Preferred Access

Greens Pass holders will receive preferred access to the FedEx Playoff pack drop. Professional Tier pass holders will be eligible to purchase one (1) pack in the Preferred Access window, while the Champion Tier pass holders will be eligible to purchase three (3). A snapshot of pass holders will be taken the Monday prior to the drop at 11:59 p.m. ET to determine the preferred access list. The preferred access window will run from 12 p.m. ET to 4:30 p.m. ET on the drop day.

Crafting Recipes

A limited quantity of packs will also be available at a discount via the crafting portal, so get those Crafting Tokens ready!

Crafting Recipes Recipe Name Quantity Date Recipe Requirements Recipe Output Per Recipe Maximum Recipe Name Quantity Date Recipe Requirements Recipe Output Per Recipe Maximum RM PGA TOUR - FedEx Cup Playoff Pack (ELITE) 50 8/1 @ 8 PM ET 3 ELITE Tokens 3 FedEx Cup Playoff Packs 1 RM PGA TOUR - FedEx Cup Playoff Pack (LEGENDARY) 30 8/1 @ 8 PM ET 2 LEGENDARY Tokens 4 FedEx Cup Playoff Packs 1 RM PGA TOUR - FedEx Cup Playoff Pack (REIGNMAKER) 10 8/1 @ 8 PM ET 1 REIGNMAKER Token 10 FedEx Cup Playoff Packs 1

