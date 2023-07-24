DraftKings Reignmakers: Final 2023 UFC Crafting Recipes to Drop on July 26

The next and final Reignmakers UFC Crafting Tokens drop of 2023 will be on Wednesday, July 26. Beginning with the CORE tokens drop at 3:00 p.m. ET, the tokens will drop every half hour until 5:00 p.m. ET as follows in the below chart. To view the full collection of Crafting Tokens view the drops here, for trading in cards visit the Crafting Portal here.

CORE tokens will once again cost $1.99, RARE tokens will cost $4.99, ELITE tokens will cost $14.99, LEGENDARY tokens will cost $179.99 and REIGNMAKER tokens will cost $349.99 while supplies last.

Five (5) new crafting recipes will be going live on Wednesday, July 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET, as well. Crafting Set packs can only be acquired via the Craft & Burn portal and contain a fighter game card that is usable for the remainder of the 2023 season. The fighters within the 7/26/23 Crafting Packs were either scheduled or expected to fight in the coming months, as of 7/20/23. The summary of the recipes going live at 5:00 p.m. ET on 7/26/23 are as follows:

(click table to enlarge image and zoom)

Get in the fight by getting your crafting tokens for your chance at grabbing relevant fighters within crafting packs!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!