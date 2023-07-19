DraftKings Reignmakers Football: 2023 Field Passes Coming Soon

Reignmakers Football 2023 Field Passes will be available soon!

Following the Reignmakers Football 2023 Keynote Kickoff on Monday, July 24, 2023 Field Passes will become available to holders of Reignmakers Football 2022 Field Passes. Those holders have first crack at acquiring 2023 Field Passes, and they will be able to purchase one 2023 Field Pass per 2022 Field Pass held at the corresponding tier.

But before that, there will be a Snapshot.

The Snapshot of Reignmakers Football 2022 Field Pass holders will be on Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

All leftover 2023 Field Passes will be up for grabs to the public two days after the Reignmakers Football 2023 Keynote Kickoff.

