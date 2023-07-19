DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR introduces new golfers with Wired Set

DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR is releasing a new set of Reignmakers cards called Wired starting July 24! This set will feature 16 players new to Reignmakers and distribution will consist of drops of individual players for Core and Rare Tier cards, as well as Auctions for Elite through Reignmaker Tier cards.

Drop Details

Drops for each player will run for a full week, while auctions will be spread out over the two-week period. Edition counts and drop or auction info for each new golfer can be found below.

Other Details

Franchise Score - Wired Set cards do not carry a Franchise Score multiplier, but Rookies will still receive their standard multiplier. Visit the ReignMakers PGA TOUR Franchise Score page for full details.

Portfolio Gated Contests - Jimmy Walker, who is a Major winner born in the United States, will be eligible for the 3M Open portfolio gated contests. Visit this page for full promotion details.

Crafting Recipes - Wired Set Cards will not be eligible for the following 7/11 Craft & Burn Recipes listed below, but will be eligible for all new recipes going forward.

RM PGA TOUR - CORE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - RARE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 1 or 2 CORE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 1 or 2 RARE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 1 or 2 ELITE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 1 or 2 LEGENDARY Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 1 or 2 REIGNMAKER Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 3 or 4 CORE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 3 or 4 RARE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 3 or 4 ELITE Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 3 or 4 LEGENDARY Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

RM PGA TOUR - “Inactive” Group 3 or 4 REIGNMAKER Crafting Pack (7/11/23)

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!