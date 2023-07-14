DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR to offer sitewide promotions and more as part of the Second Big Tournament Scramble!

For the latest big golf tournament at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, this week, DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR is offering users the chance to rack up rewards in a variety of ways. Whether you like collecting, crafting, or entering contests we’ll have something for you to snag some extra prizing.

Learn about more ways to get in the game of Reignmakers with these special challenges and promotions we’re offering for the week.

Pro Shop Pit Stop

Users who spend $20 or more in the Secondary Market on PGA TOUR Reignmakers player cards, packs or crafting tokens between Monday, July 17, at 12:01 a.m. ET and Sunday, July 23, at 11:59 p.m ET. will receive two Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster Pack (two max per user).

Tourney Tee Off

Users who enter the RARE+ Reignmakers PGA TOUR Portfolio Gated Contest by contest lock on Thursday, July 20, will receive $20 DK dollars for entering. One max per user.

Craft & Burn At The Turn

Users who complete CORE, RARE, ELITE or LEGENDARY Reignmakers PGA TOUR crafting recipes between Monday, July 17, at 12:01 a.m. ET and the snapshot time Sunday, July 23, at 11:59 p.m. ET will receive crown rewards.

Crown rewards for recipe completion are as follows:

CORE 2K Crowns

RARE 5K Crowns

Elite 15K Crowns

Legendary 25K Crowns

Learn more about Craft & Burn here.

Eyes On The Prize

Purchase or pull a Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, or Jon Rahm card from a Reignmakers PGA TOUR Booster Pack that was opened between July 17 at 12:01 a.m. ET and July 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Users holding the required golfer cards above on July 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET will be awarded $50 DK Cash for each required card of the CORE rarity tier and $250 DK Cash for each required card of the RARE rarity tier.

Note: PGA TOUR Achievement Booster packs are excluded from this promotion.

Franchise Score Liverpool $150K Snapshot

Reignmakers PGA TOUR will also have a Franchise Score Liverpool Snapshot with a $150,000 DK cash prize split. The snapshot will be on July 24 at 10 a.m. ET and will be based on your ranking at snapshot time on the PGA TOUR Overall Franchise Score leaderboard HERE. The payout structure is subject to change.

Terms & Conditions

Promotion Period begins July 17, 2023 at 12:01 A.M. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) and, except for Tourney Tee Off and 150K Franchise Score Snapshot, ends July 23, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. ET. Promotion Period for Tourney Tee Off ends July 20, 2023 at 6:00 A.M. ET, and Promotion Period for 150K Franchise Score Snapshot ends July 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. ET.

1 - Pro Shop Pit Stop

To qualify, eligible customers must make any secondary purchases of Reignmakers PGA TOUR 2023 golfer cards or packs totaling at least twenty ($20) dollars or more, while supplies last, during the Promotional Period. Must be secondary marketplace purchases to qualify for the offer. Upon making qualifying purchases, DraftKings will airdrop two 2023 PGA TOUR Booster Packs to the customer’s account within five (5) business days. Limit 2 Booster Packs per customer, while supplies last.

2- Tourney Tee Off

To qualify, eligible players must submit a valid lineup for “International Major Winner Gated Contest [Top 3 - Thu/Fri BMW Championship Experience]” after July 17, 2023 at 12:01 A.M. ET but prior to July 20, 2023 at 6:00 A.M. ET. Prize is DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 20 DK Dollars.

3 - Craft & Burn at the Turn

To qualify, eligible players must complete a Core, Rare, Elite and/or Legendary PGA TOUR Crafting Recipe by Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 P.M. ET. Prize is in DK Crowns. DK Crowns will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. Maximum bonus per qualified user is 47,000 DK Crowns. DK Crowns are a form of currency used by DraftKings customers. They have no cash value, are not withdrawable, do not expire, but can be used on all DraftKings platforms (Daily Fantasy, Sportsbook, and Casino). Crowns can also be redeemed for DK Dollars (https://help.draftkings.com/hc/en-us/articles/4405232411539) or Casino credits (https://casino.draftkings.com/rewards/casino). Note that the option to redeem DK Crowns for Casino credits is only available for states where Casino games are offered by DraftKings. DK Crowns can only be redeemed in units of 55 DK Crowns (55 DK Crowns is equal to 10 cents. Therefore, 550 DK Crowns is equal to $1). DK Crowns redemption rates are subject to change without notice at any time. DK Crowns redemptions are non-reversible.

4 - Eye on the Prize

To qualify, eligible players must hold on Sunday, July 23 at 11:59 P.M. ET, a Core or Rare tier Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, or Jon Rahm Reignmakers PGA TOUR player card that came from a PGAT Booster pack that was opened after July 17, 2023 at 12:01 A.M. ET. PGA TOUR Achievement Booster packs are excluded from this promotion. Prize is in DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings.

5 - $150K Liverpool Franchise Score Snapshot

To qualify, eligible players must be one of the top 1,000 users on the PGA TOUR Overall Franchise Score leaderboard on July 24, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Prize is DK Dollars. DK Dollars will be credited to winners’ DraftKings account within five (5) business days. DK Dollars are site credits that have no cash value, are only valid for use on DraftKings, do not expire, and must be played-through 1x prior to withdrawal of winnings. See payout structure and terms at https://www.draftkings.com/franchise-score-pga-tour

Disclaimer:

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Number of NFTs needed to fill roster varies by contest. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers, http://marketplace.draftkings.com, and https://www.draftkings.com/franchise-score-pga-tour

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

