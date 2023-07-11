DraftKings “The Break”: Auction Schedule For July

“The Break” is back in action on DraftKings Marketplace!

On Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13, there will be a series of four breaks for physical trading cards from the following sets:

2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball

2022-23 Bowman University Chrome Basketball

2022-23 Panini Select H2 Basketball

2023 Topps Tribute Baseball

These breaks will be hosted by Steve Buchanan on the DraftKings YouTube channel.

All 2022-23 Bowman University Chrome break tickets have already sold out, and that break will begin on Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. Here are the ticket details for the other breaks:

2023 Topps Series 2 Baseball Break

The Topps Series 2 Baseball Break will be the first series of breaks and start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Half of a box will be opened, and there will be 30 spots in the break. The starting bid for these auctions will be $5, and the bid increments will be $2.

All auctions pertaining to this break begin at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, July 10 and end on Tuesday, July 11. The ending of each auction will be staggered by five minutes.

2022-23 Panini Select H2 Basketball Break

The Panini Select H2 Basketball Break will be the third series of breaks and start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

Half of a box will be opened, and there will be 30 spots in the break. The starting bid for these auctions will be $40/$100, and the bid increments will be $5/$10.

All auctions pertaining to this break will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11. The ending of each auction will be staggered by five minutes.

2023 Topps Tribute Baseball Break

The 2023 Topps Tribute Baseball Break will be the fourth series of breaks and start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 13.

There will be 18 spots across the 2023 Topps Tribute Baseball Break.

Reignmakers Breaks

There will also continue to be Reignmakers breaks featured throughout the month. Go here for more on the latest PGA TOUR Reignmakers break and here for the latest UFC Reignmakers breaks.

