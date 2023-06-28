DraftKings Reignmakers: What Users Need to Know About UFC 290 Scavenger Hunt

Get in on the Hunt

Robbie “Ruthless” Lawler announced his retirement from the UFC with a record of 29-16-0, 1 NC (Win-Loss-Draw) in advance of his final fight at UFC 290. While it’s always sad to see a fighter decide to hang them up, we saw this as a great opportunity to celebrate him while giving players a chance to earn extra DK cash during International Fight Week.

Users who collect ELITE or LEGENDARY rarity tier editions of Robbie Lawler fighter cards from UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs, set forth in the table below, and hold the “Special Edition” fighter game card(s) in their DraftKings Marketplace wallet on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. eastern prevailing time (“ET”) (the “Snapshot Date”) shall be awarded the prize set forth in the table below associated with such Special Edition card.

Only Robbie Lawler fighter game cards contained in a UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Pack opened between July 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET and July 10, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET (“Eligibility Period”) will carry a prize. Only the final user holding the Special Edition fighter game card as of the Snapshot are eligible to win the prizing. There’s no limit to how many of the eligible fighter game cards can be pulled during the eligibility period by a player to collect the corresponding prize.

Here’s what players need to be on the lookout for when opening UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs throughout the Eligibility Period:

UFC Reignmakers International Fight Week Hunt Cards Special Edition Card Prize Special Edition Card Prize Robbie Lawler card from UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs - (ELITE Rarity) $50 DK Dollars Robbie Lawler card from UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs - (LEGENDARY Rarity) $250 DK Dollars

PROBABILITIES

There are ninety (90) eligible Robbie Lawler fighter game cards in UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs. There are 12,828 available UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs.

Hunt Cards Info Card Type & Pack Total Remaining in Packs Card Type & Pack Total Remaining in Packs Robbie Lawler UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs - (ELITE Rarity) 75 Editions Robbie Lawler UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs - (LEGENDARY Rartity) 15 Editions

FAQ

Q: If I rip open a UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Pack purchased from the secondary market and collect an eligible Robbie Lawler fighter game card from that pack, am I eligible for the prizing?

A: Yes, packs that were purchased on either the primary or secondary market are eligible.

Q: What if I pulled an eligible Robbie Lawler fighter game card during the Eligibility Period, but I sold the fighter game card prior to the Snapshot?

A: Only the final user holding the eligible Robbie Lawler fighter game card at the Snapshot will be awarded the corresponding prize.

Q: Are eligible cards able to be pulled from Breaks and do they count?

A. Yes eligible special edition cards could be included in Breaks and will count if users hold them at snapshot time.

