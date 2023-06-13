UFC 290, International Fight Week Side Set: What DraftKings Reignmakers UFC Users Need to Know about IFW Cards

UFC 290 and International Fight Week (IFW) are momentous moments for the UFC, and Reignmakers UFC will be celebrating the occasion by offering a Special Edition Pack in anticipation of UFC 290 contests.

All CORE and RARE cards within UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs, making these cards trade-in eligible for 2024. Each card will include a “usable through 2024” ribbon on the side of the fighter image to clearly identify which cards feature the multi-seasonal utility. At the end of the 2023 Reignmakers UFC season, users will be able to use the Trade-In Portal to trade-in their 2023 IFW side set fighter game cards for 2024 IFW side set fighter game cards of the same fighter and at the same rarity tier.

Robbie Lawler announced his impending retirement following UFC 290. Consequently, his CORE and RARE IFW fighter game cards will be trade-in eligible for a different fighter at the end of 2023. Who will that fighter be? The community will decide by voting in the DraftKings Discord with the results being announced on Friday, July 7 10 a.m. ET. Voting is now open on DraftKings Marketplace Discord, and anyone is eligible to weigh in — all you have to do is create a DraftKings Discord account to cast a vote. Follow this link to the Discord server for full details and submission requirements. Voting will close Friday, July 7 at 9:59 a.m. ET.

All ELITE through REIGNMAKER tier cards within UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs will be typical (UFC 290) Event Set cards and will only be playable within UFC 290 contests.

While typical Event Packs include 1,200 CORE editions of each fighter and 300 RARE editions, UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs will include 1,900 CORE editions and 475 RARE editions, each of which will be trade-in eligible for 2024 versions of Reignmakers UFC fighter game cards of the same fighter at the same rarity tier.

Therefore, every card a user pulls from UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs will either be trade-in eligible for 2024 Reignmakers UFC fighter game cards or will be of the ELITE rarity or higher!

IFW Set fighters will not follow the normal Event Set crafting process. If an IFW Set fighter is scratched prior to the start of the UFC 290 Event, DraftKings will run standard Make-Good DFS contests, but the cards will not be trade-in eligible for future Event Set cards. ELITE through REIGNMAKER tier cards would receive both the standard Make-Good DFS contests and the ability to trade-in for future Event Set cards 1-for-1 at the same rarity tier if rescheduled within a 28-day window.

Note: Only 700 CORE and 175 RARE Tatsuro Taira fighter game cards are included in the UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Pack pool. The remaining allotment of his minted cards within the UFC 290/IFW Side Set will be craftable for holders of his UFC Fight Night 6.24.23 fighter game cards, as his fight was re-scheduled within a 28-day window from the original scratch.

Packs will cost $34.99 like any other Pay-Per-View Event Pack.

UFC 290 Gameplay

UFC 290 marks the next UFC Pay-Per-View event of Reignmakers UFC with expanded contest types for users to choose from. Beginning on Tuesday January 31, 2023, users will be able to choose from CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests, which will hold true for all future Reignmakers UFC events.

Moving forward, all Pay-Per-View Event Packs will come in one SKU. 2023 Pay-Per-View packs will include five (5) Fighter Game Cards with one RARE+ guaranteed. The pack pool will include all participating fighters in the event and cards of all rarities. Each of the fighters scheduled to participate in UFC 290 will be included in the pack pool with a supply of 1,900 CORE tier Fighter Game Cards, 475 RARE tier Fighter Game Cards, 75 ELITE tier Fighter Game Cards, 15 LEGENDARY tier Fighter Game Cards and 1 REIGNMAKER tier player card.

Along with the pack drop, REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Cards will be auctioned throughout the course of the week. For clarity, one (1) edition of each fighter participating in the event will have a REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card within the pack pool and another REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card for auction. In totality, fighters will have two REIGNMAKER tier Fighter Game Card editions released per fight.

How Contests Work

Scoring

Reignmakers UFC scoring will work the exact same as the DraftKings’ DFS scoring system users are accustomed to:

For more information on how the MMA scoring works on DraftKings, visit our Rules & Scoring page.

All lineups will feature a captain. Whichever fighter users place in their captain spot will receive a 1.5x bonus for all statistics accrued. Our DFS product has an entire page dedicated to MMA Captain Mode if looking for more information.

Contest Rarity Requirements

All Reignmakers cards have a series of properties associated with them and these properties impact the way you play the game.

Card rarity is the most commonly used property to gate contests. Every contest will have rarity rules tied to entry.

The rarity requirements needed from Reignmakers UFC cards for the CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier contests for 2023 are shown below:

Note: Captains must be at the rarity tier of the contest or higher, so a RARE contest requires a captain to be at least of the RARE tier, ELITE contest requires a captain to be at least of the ELITE tier, etc.

Contest Fighter Requirements

Rosters are considered eligible as long as they include five (5) fighters scheduled to fight from a given event. No duplicate fighters are allowed. If a user owns multiple Fighter Game Cards of the same fighter, they may be used in separate lineups but not within the same lineup. Example: Alexander Volkanovski cannot be rostered twice within the same five (5) fighter lineup.

Contest Types for Pay-Per-Views Moving Forward

2023 Pay-Per-Views will include contests at all rarity levels moving forward. Essentially, each Pay-Per-View will include a CORE contest, a RARE contest, an ELITE contest, a LEGENDARY contest and a REIGNMAKER contest.

Prizing

UFC Fight Night events will include $125,000 in total fantasy contest prizing, while Pay-Per-View contests will include $250,000 in total fantasy contest prizing!

UFC 290 is a special event and will feature an additional $25,000 in prizing equating to $275,000 total fantasy prizing!

Pack Price and Odds of Getting CORE vs RARE

The cost of a UFC 290 pack will be $34.99, and each pack will guarantee at least one (1) fighter game card that is of the RARE rarity tier or higher (which includes ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER). All 28 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 290 will be included in the pack pool.

Each fighter in the UFC 290 pack pool will have 1,900 CORE editions, 475 RARE editions, 75 ELITE editions, 15 LEGENDARY editions and one (1) REIGNMAKER edition, equating to 51,998 total CORE tier cards, 13,000 total RARE tier cards, 2,025 total ELITE tier cards, 405 total LEGENDARY tier cards and 27 total REIGNMAKER tier cards within the UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Event Pack pool.

One REIGNMAKER tier edition of each fighter will also be auctioned off via the DraftKings marketplace with a $1 starting bid and bid increment of $50. This will be the norm for all Event Sets moving forward, as well.

How to Build Your Lineup

UFC Pay-Per-View Event Packs

Event packs will be an ongoing theme for Reignmakers UFC, as they will be available for purchase in anticipation of every Pay-Per-View and UFC Fight Night, beginning in 2023. Starting with the first event, UFC Fight Night 1.14.23: Imamov vs Gastelum, contests of five different rarity tiers (CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER) will be offered at all events.

Packs will consist of CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier fighter game cards for each of the 28 fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 290:

UFC 290 Fighters Fighters Fighters Alexander Volkanovski Yair Rodríguez Brandon Moreno Alexandre Pantoja Robert Whittaker Dricus Du Plessis Jalin Turner Daniel Hooker Bo Nickal Tresean Gore Robbie Lawler Niko Price Sean Brady Jack Della Maddalena Yazmin Jauregui Denise Gomes Christian Rodriguez Cameron Saaiman Kamuela Kirk Esteban Ribovics Vitor Petrino Marcin Prachnio Shannon Ross Jesus Aguilar Jim Crute Alonzo Menifield Edgar Chairez Tatsuro Taira*

For all UFC Pay-Per-Views, packs will include all fighters scheduled to fight in that weekend’s events, and this event is no different in that respect.

Pay-Per-View Fighter Game Card Utility

All fighters within Pay-Per-View packs are scheduled to fight on that weekend’s card and are eligible to roster within that specific Pay-Per-View’s contests. All Fighter Game Cards within 2023 Event Set packs from here on out will only be usable within their specific event (notated on both the packs and the Fighter Game Cards). Once the event has ended, these players will no longer be draftable within Reignmakers UFC contests. However, these cards can be used within the crafting portal and may be required at a later date to enter specific portfolio-gated contests.

Note: IFW Cards will be usable through the remainder of the 2024 season (via trade-in at the end of 2023) and are not technically Event Set cards. All CORE and RARE cards within the UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Pack pool will be IFW set cards.

What Sets Will Be Playable Within UFC 290?

Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, Genesis, Takedown, Cryptoon Goonz, Crafting, IFW, Prizing, Choice and UFC 290 cards will all be playable within UFC 290 gameplay.

Octagon Pass Holders Will Receive Priority Access to UFC 290 on 7/3/23

All holders of RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tier Octagon Passes will receive early, priority access to purchase a UFC 290/IFW Side Set Special Edition Packs with IFW Fighter inserts starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 3, 2023. Remaining inventory will ultimately open up to the public at 1:00 p.m. ET on July 3, 2023. With only 13,491 packs available for the event, supplies will go fast, so make sure to pick up an Octagon Pass for your best chance at a pack!

FAQ

Can I Play Rarer Cards in Less Rare Contests?

Yes, if a contest requires a card to be “RARE or higher” or “RARE+: that means an ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER tier card may be used in that given roster spot as well. If a contest requires an “ELITE or higher” or “ELITE+” card, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER cards may also be used in that given roster spot. If a contest requires a “LEGENDARY or higher” or “LEGENDARY+” card, a REIGNMAKER tier card may also be used in that roster spot.

Will there be ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests?

Yes, beginning in 2023, Reignmakers UFC contests will be offered at all rarity levels. Now that the “Weigh-In” phase is over, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER contests will be offered at UFC Fight Night and Pay-Per-View Events.

How Do I Dictate Which Fighter I Start in the Captain Spot?

There is a designated captain spot within rosters. Any fighter placed in the captain spot will have their score multiplied by 1.5x.

What Happens if a Fighter is Removed from the Card or Their Fight is Canceled?

Go here for Reignmakers UFC’s full scratched fighter policy.

Can I Start Fighters In Lineup Spots that are Not Scheduled to Fight in UFC 290?

No, fighters who are not a specific UFC Pay-Per-View card are ineligible to be played within the given Pay-Per-View’s contests. Fighters are defined as “on the card” if they are listed in DraftKings’ draftable pool.

