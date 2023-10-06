DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 5 Classic Packs Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 5 Classic Pack Breakdown

It’s pack day! DraftKings is bringing excitement to our Wednesdays and Fridays for the next few weeks with new pack releases, today releasing its latest classic packs priced at $69.99.

This week, however, there’s an additional way to save — buy 5 packs and get $100 DK credit! This reduces the average cost of each pack to $50. Let’s take a closer look at the drop which opens for public access at 6:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Week 5 Rush Pack Options & Features: Classic

2023 Rush Standard Classic Packs (Week 5)

Price/Edition Count: Typically priced at $99.99/ ON SALE FOR $69.99 & buy 5 to get $100 DK Credit!

Typically priced at $99.99/ Composition : 5 Cards

: 5 Cards Guarantees :

: One QB (CORE through ELITE)

One CORE WR

One CORE RB

One CORE WR/TE

One RARE through ELITE (including Royal) WR/RB/Te

Highlights:

Get a 30% discount on all Standard Classic packs during this window. Sale Ends 10/8/23. While supplies last. Discount will apply to both Preferred access AND Public access PLUS get a $100 DK Dollar Rebate when you buy FIVE (5) 2023 Rush Standard Classic Packs (Week 5)! Applicable to Primary purchases only, One credit of $100 DK Dollars per user Get a complete lineup for the Week 5 Sunday Football main slate** Eligible for Reignmakers Football no-fee contests all season! 5x cards in each pack. 1x guaranteed RARE or ELITE card in each pack

Rarity:

CORE - 3.681 per pack* RARE - 1.180 per pack* RARE ROYAL - 0.026 per pack* ELITE - 0.113 per pack* LEGENDARY - None REIGNMAKER - None

Rush Classic Pack

Now that we’ve established the contents of each pack, let’s delve into a few crucial aspects regarding the player cards featured in them and explore their potential expected value (EV).

To begin, let’s examine some key facts of this drop. Here are the total numbers of players at each position that can be found in the drop:

QB: 18

RB: 27

WR: 57

TE: 17

DEF: 0

K: 0

Projected Value Per Pack: $69.50

Projected EV: +$19.50 if you buy 5* (for an average price of $50 per pack)

Top Cards:

*All at the ELITE tier

Bijan Robinson Jalen Hurts AJ Brown Travis Kelce Amon-Ra St. Brown Patrick Mahomes Tyreek Hill Justin Jefferson Chris Olave Ja’Marr Chase

Now, calculating the EV of these packs is relatively straightforward. Multiply the number of cards for each player at each tier by their price/marketplace value, or in our instance projected value ($716,000 total) for all tiers, and then divide the result by the number of packs available (10,300).

While it’s evident that not every pack will attain that anticipated value, it’s worth noting that there are a few chances to get a card worth around $700, based on current marketplace value. Also, the average points per player in this pack is one of the highest of any all season. Despite the high supply and the upcoming shift in prize pools from the CORE to the higher tiers, these cards offer plenty of utility, making them attractive at promotional price points.

*EV calculations are made utilizing Lucky Trader’s DraftKings Reignmakers price estimator and projections.

