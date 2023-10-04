DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Sanderson Farms Championship

We’re diving into the PGA TOUR’s fall series, with our focus this week on the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. This championship is the first of three individual PGA TOUR events this fall season, distinguishing it from team competitions. It’s an important stretch for many golfers participating in this fall series. We’ll spotlight several in this piece who are worth adding to your rosters for the upcoming weeks.

With just seven events remaining on the PGA TOUR offering PGA TOUR Reignmakers contests, it’s crucial to capitalize on these chances. Yet, the standard Reignmakers contest isn’t your only choice in the weeks ahead. DraftKings is rolling out a fresh showdown format for PGA TOUR enthusiasts as well. I’ll offer a detailed breakdown of this structure and the potential rewards, including the premier Reignmakers prize for the Sunday showdown slate: a whopping $25,000 for first place. If you’re eyeing that pinnacle prize, the PGA TOUR is where to set your sights this week.

The Tournament

A staple of the PGA TOUR’s fall swing, the Sanderson Farms Championship brings the TOUR to Mississippi—the only time it visits the state each year. While the tournament has a rich history with several name changes and has been hosted by various courses, it has found its home at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, MS since 2015.

The Slate

All Fall swing events will have a $175,000 prize pool broken out across the five rarity tiers. The top prize for this week’s event is $5,000 at the REIGNMAKER tier.

The Golfers

This week, more than 140 golfers are set to compete, but only about 100 will be featured in the DraftKings Reignmakers contests. Notably absent from the player pool is the frontrunner, Ludvig Aberg. Even with the demanding Ryder Cup last week, Aberg is slated to play, though he has voiced some exhaustion and frustration. Following Aberg in contention is the rookie of the year hopeful, Eric Cole. Cole showcased strong form with a top-five placement at the fall swing’s kickoff, the Fortinet Championship. Players like Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo, SH Kim, and Sam Ryder also stand out as potential contenders for this week.

Three-Ball: 3 DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Targets

Among the top players available for the slate, Eric Cole and Emiliano Grillo may not necessarily play in every event of the fall swing since their status is locked for the next season. So, let’s focus on three names that we can expect to see over the next three weeks based on their finishing status on the PGA TOUR.

Keith Mitchell

From a talent perspective, Mitchell is probably one of the strongest in the field this week. But he didn’t reach his full potential last year and finished on the outside looking in of the FedEx Cup last year. He’ll need to play each of the next three weeks plus in his home event at the RSM Classic to finish out the fall swing to get himself a chance to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this fall. We’ve seen power players like him in the past win at this event, like Cameron Champ a few years ago, so this could end up being a good fit.

Brandon Wu

After taking the first event of the fall swing off, Wu sets up for a nice three-week run ending with the Zozo Championship before likely heading to Mexico where he’s also had success in his short PGA TOUR career. Wu, like Mitchell, ranks in that 51-70 grouping where his status for next season is a bit up in the air for elevated events. He’ll be motivated to improve it.

Davis Riley

This week feels like a homecoming for Riley. Those in the Reignmakers Discord community who tuned into his fireside chat would have heard Riley express his enthusiasm about returning to play at this event every year, especially since it’s on a course he grew up playing. He also confirmed participation in next week’s event, the Zozo Championship in Japan, and the RSM classic. Currently ranked No. 62 on the FedEx Cup list, Riley is anticipated to play in at least four, if not all, of the upcoming six full-field events this fall swing. This implies that his cards should offer ample utility for fans throughout the rest of the season.

