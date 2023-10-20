Early Look at Potential Updates to Reignmakers Football SuperStar List

The final list of updates to the Reignmakers Football SuperStar List will come shortly after Week 7, but players are getting an early look at who might get the bump for contests locking on November 2, 2023 (start of Week 9). Card attributes reflecting Week 9 changes to SuperStar status will update on October 31, 2023 and Week 9 Contests will be posted at that time.

Here’s a look at what went into deciding which players got promoted or demoted from SuperStar:

Players will only be considered for removal from the SuperStar List if they are scoring outside of the top 10 at their position, in both total FPTS and FPTS per game. DraftKings may use discretion in removing players from the SuperStar list if the player would otherwise qualify but is expected to miss four (4) or more weeks due to injury or other reasons reported in/following Weeks 7 or 8.

DraftKings will only consider adding new players to the SuperStar List if they are currently in the top-10 list of their positions (or within 10% of 10th place) based on FPPG through Week 7.

DraftKings will not include a QB and a WR/TE to the SuperStar List if they are on the same team UNLESS a trade occurs between update windows.

It will be at DraftKings’ discretion if a player is added to the SuperStar List.

DraftKings will never include more than 25 players on the SuperStar List.

Here is a list at the SuperStar List as of Week 7. Some of these players could be demoted and removed from the list ahead of Week 9:

Nick Chubb will be removed from the list starting Week 9 due to season-ending injury. Justin Jefferson will not be removed from the list unless additional information is released prior to list finalization indicating that he will be out for more than four to six weeks. The following current SuperStars are on the bubble for removal heading into Week 7:

Davante Adams

CeeDee Lamb

Austin Ekeler (currently qualifies only on FPPG top 10 through Week 6, if top 10 status persists, he will remain)

Saquon Barkley

Jonathan Taylor

Derrick Henry

All SuperStars are subject to removal should a significant injury occur in Week 7.

Finally, here are the candidates to potentially be added to the SuperStar List going into Week 9. Players not shown below may still be considered for the SuperStar List if they meet the criteria to be added:

The list above is not exhaustive and other players may be considered for addition depending on Week 7 results. Kirk Cousins would only be considered to be added in the event that Justin Jefferson is removed. Not all players above will be added to the Week 9 list.

