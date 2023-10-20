What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know About Air It Out Set and Upcoming Drops

Week 8 of the 2023 Reignmakers Football season marks the introduction of the third and final Headline Set: Air It Out.

There will be two packs dropping featuring Air It Out in Week 8:

2023 Air It Out RARE Classic Pack (Week 8)

2023 Premium Booster Pack

Following closely behind in November, players can expect the Air It Out Premium pack, as well as the Holiday Pack!

Let’s take a look at some of the details surrounding these packs:

2023 Air It Out RARE Classic Pack (Week 8)

The 2023 Air It Out RARE Classic Pack (Week 8) will be available first. Preferred Access beginning on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET. Preferred Access will then end on the same day at 5 p.m. ET, and Public Access will begin Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET. Public Access for 2023 Air It Out RARE Classic Pack (Week 8) will last until Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

There will also be an initial public purchase limit of one (1) pack. That limit will last until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Here are other important details to know about 2023 Air It Out RARE Classic Pack (Week 8):

Each individual pack will cost $74.99.

Each pack will contain five (5) cards to secure a RARE tier Classic lineup and compete for $100K in prizes!

Featured tiers: CORE, RARE and ELITE.

Features QB1, Skill Starter, Role Players and Offensive Rookies.

5X Franchise Score multiplier.

2023 Premium Booster Pack

The 2023 Premium Booster Pack, dropping Friday, October 27, 2023, will feature all Air It Out Digital Player Cards.

Preferred Access for 2023 Premium Booster Pack will begin on October 27, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET and end on the same day at 5 p.m. ET, and Public Access will begin Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET.

There will also be an initial public purchase limit of five (5) packs. That limit will last until 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Here are other important details to know about 2023 Premium Booster Packs:

Each individual pack will cost $99.99.

Each pack will contain three (3) cards.

50% chance of one (1) ELITE or better card per pack on average

Featured tiers: RARE through REIGNMAKER.

Features all edition tiers.

5X Franchise Score multiplier.

All Cards are from the Air It Out Set

2023 Air It Out Premium Pack

Preferred Access for 2023 Air It Out Premium Packs will begin on November 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET and end on the same day at 5 p.m. ET. Public Access for 2023 Air It Out Premium Packs will then begin on November 1, 2023.

There will also be an initial public purchase limit of one (1) pack. That limit will last until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Here are other important details to know about 2023 Air It Out Premium Packs:

Each individual pack will cost $999.99.

Each pack will contain three (3) cards.

Featured tiers: ELITE+

1 LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER QB1, Skill Starter, Role Players or Offensive Rookie per pack PLUS 1 ELITE QB1 or Skill Starter

5X Franchise Score multiplier.

Holiday Set Packs

Air It Out Set cards will also be used in Holiday Packs along with the 2023 Holiday Set Cards, which will drop in November. Details on those packs are coming soon!

Air It Out Featured Drop

There will be a Featured Drop Leaderboard for Air It Out that will run from Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. ET to Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Snapshot will also take place at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Go here for more details on the $175K Air It Out Drop Leaderboard and payout structure.

