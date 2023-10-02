New Reignmakers UFC Recipe Allows Players to Trade In Completed Event Set Cards

On Wednesday, October 4 at 5:00 p.m. ET, a recipe will open that will allow users to trade-in their completed Event Set cards. The recipe offered will require 10 Event Set cards from any Event Set in order to receive one (1) 2023 Core Crafting Token. There will be a maximum of 15 redemptions per user and the recipe will remain active as long as supplies last (20,136 total crafting tokens available via this recipe). Users looking for an opportunity to un-clutter their collections; this is for you!

Recipe

Once you have traded in for your CORE crafting tokens, make sure to participate in the final crafting card recipes of the season….

Final In-Season Crafting Set Recipes for 2023 Open on October 5 at 3:00pm ET!

Here are the requirements for the final crafting set recipes of the 2023 season:

Note: It is possible there are recipes offered in-season moving forward but none of the remaining recipes will award crafting set cards.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Must be at least 18 years or older. Higher age limits may apply in some states. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. Prizes include real money. Winning a contest on DraftKings depends on knowledge and exercise of skill. Contest eligibility dependent on NFTs held. For entertainment purposes only. Void where prohibited. See terms at http://draftkings.com/reignmakers and http://marketplace.draftkings.com.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

