What Reignmakers Football Players Need to Know About 2023 Booster V2 Packs

Reignmakers Football players have a new pack they can utilize to help bolster their collection.

Booster V2 Packs will be priced at $14.99 and provide customers the access to more plays, as all non-injured players will be featured in these packs.

Here are some other details to note:

Three (3) cards per pack.

CORE and RARE are the only tiers featured. (No ELITE, LEGENDARY or REIGNMAKER.) There’s a 50% chance of pulling one (1) RARE card per pack on average.

1X Franchise Score multiplier.

Reignmakers Football customers can start ripping packs on Friday, October 19 here. Preferred access begins at 12 p.m. ET. Public Access begins at 6 p.m. ET.

