How to Compete for UFC 296 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 294 Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers UFC holders will be able to compete for yet another UFC VIP experience!

DraftKings will host a Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-gated contest for UFC 294, which will include a first-place UFC 296 VIP package for two.

Customers who finish second to 101st will receive UFC Fight Night 11.4.23 Event Packs as prizing.

How to Enter

In order to compete in the UFC 294 Portfolio-Gated Contest, a customer must hold at least one (1) Khamzat Chimaev or Paulo Costa Genesis Fighter Game Card.

UFC 296 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 296 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$5,000 Cash for travel and accommodations

Floor Level seating

Reserved seating at Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Private VIP Entrance at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

In-Venue hospitality with UFC Fighter appearances

NOTE: If the winner cannot attend the in-person experience, there is a $700 cash alternative available upon request

Consolation Prizing

Top 2-101 receive UFC Fight Night 11.4.23 Event Packs as prizing.

Disclaimer: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com/promotions or draftkings.com for details. TM, ® & © 2023 ZUFFA, LLC.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

