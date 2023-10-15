DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 6 Diary, Top Stacks and Insights

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 6 Diary, Top Stacks & Insights

Week 6 promises thrilling matchups and substantial first-place rewards in DraftKings Reignmakers NFL. In this fantasy sports game, strategy is paramount, particularly this week with generous prizes in both the ELITE and CORE tiers. Participants have a golden opportunity to craft smart decisions to boost their odds of winning.

In this piece, we’ll explore the nuances of these strategies, showing how to optimize returns while keeping investments in check. Let’s get started.

Portfolio Recap & Strategy for Week 6

After DraftKings revealed the future utility of cards, I chose to retain most of my portfolio, emphasizing building my 2023 collection via my extensive 2022 collection, which boasts over 1,500 NFT cards with top-tier players.

Thanks to Lucky Trader’s lineup optimizer, we can now seamlessly create our lineups.

Interested in seeing what makes up my 1500+ NFT card collection? Check it out here!

Last week posed challenges for my team. Two premier players, Justin Jefferson and De’Von Achane, suffered injuries and ended up on injured reserve. Their combined value plummeted from around $1,000 to a mere $300. It was a setback for my portfolio, which had been on an upward trajectory.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. Despite Jefferson’s setback, having the Tyreek Hill card, which I acquired last week, ensures my top lineup remains intact. The second lineup does face potential depreciation. To counter this, I added a Cooper Kupp ELITE card alongside my recently acquired Matthew Stafford quarterback card. Last week, I also roped in Alexander Mattison to enhance my running back position. Given Jefferson’s situation, Mattison might get more game time today. He’s my choice for the top lineup, which also allows me to add a RARE DJ Moore card, syncing well with the rising Chicago offense.

In the ELITE tier, I’ve diversified with four distinct lineups. One exclusively involves the 4 p.m. games. Notably, with the primary Chicago running backs unavailable, D’Onta Foreman steps into the lead. I’ve allocated him to a lineup centered around 4 p.m. matches, ensuring I can pivot to my Stafford-Kupp lineup if Foreman dominates for Chicago.

To round out my lineups, I selected the tight ends of my ELITE quarterbacks’ teams – Cole Kmet from Chicago and Tyler Higbee from the LA Rams, costing $60 in total. My logic: if either team is locked in a pivotal game later this season, having three main players from such a team positions me competitively.

Switching gears to the $100,000 first-prize CORE “Rush Only” contest, I’ve steadily been gathering players with serial numbers below 1000, each projected to score at least 10 points. I now command about 80 lineups. My strategy includes integrating one if not two, players from the 4 p.m. games into each lineup. This optimizes based on 1 p.m. game scores. For those eyeing the $100,000 contests, I endorse this flexible approach. Realizing this becomes simpler with the Lucky Trader Lineup Optimizer, ensuring at least two-star players from the 4 p.m. window are present in every lineup.

Week 6 Slate Breakdown

Week 6 offers a Classic Slate with 11 games, seven in the 1:00 o’clock window and four in the 4:00 o’clock window. Instead of a detailed breakdown, I highlight crucial statistics, key injuries, and a few primary targets.

Game Info

Top Projected Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Lowest Projected Game: Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers Top Projected Team: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Lowest Projected Team: Cleveland Browns

Key Injuries & Replacements

Justin Jefferson (Out) > K.J. Osborn & Jordan Addison

De’Von Achane (Out) > Jeff Wilson/Raheem Mostert

Miles Sanders (Out) > Chuba Hubbard

Khalil Herbet & Roschon Johnson (Out) > D’Onta Foreman

Anthony Richardson (Out) > Gardner Minshew

Deshaun Watson (Out) > P.J. Walker

Top Game Stacks

Tua Tagovailoa with Tyreek Hill & Adam Thielen: 61 Points

Joe Burrow with Ja’Marr Chase & DK Metcalf: 54 Points

Justin Fields with DJ Moore & Jordan Addison: 54 Points

Jalen Hurts with A.J. Brown & Breece Hall: 54 Points

Matthew Stafford with Cooper Kupp & Marquise Brown: 53 Points

Top Targets

QBs : Matthew Stafford (LAR), Jared Goff (DET)

: Matthew Stafford (LAR), Jared Goff (DET) RBs : Joe Mixon (CIN), Chuba Hubbard (CAR)

: Joe Mixon (CIN), Chuba Hubbard (CAR) WRs: Jordan Addison (MIN), Jaylen Waddle (MIA)

There you have it! Good luck to everyone this week with your Reignmakers NFL Week 6 Lineup!

