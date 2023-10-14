DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Showdown Format Breakdown for the Shriners

This weekend marks a significant event in the DraftKings Reignmakers fantasy game, with seven first-place prizes exceeding $15,000 across three sports. It represents a milestone in the relatively short history of this innovative fantasy format, which now includes the exciting PGA showdown format. In this particular contest, participants have an opportunity to claim the top prize of $25,000 in the Sunday showdown event. If you’re new to this format, I’ll guide you through a concise introduction and highlight a few players to watch on Saturday as the third round unfolds.

Reignmakers PGA Showdown Introduction

First, let’s go over some fundamental aspects of the new Reignmakers format. If you’re familiar with the traditional or Rainmakers PGA Tour games, you’ll notice that the lineup format remains consistent: one captain and four golfers, making a total of five, which aligns with the showdown format. In terms of fantasy points, the scoring system mirrors the one used in PGA DFS showdown, encompassing finishing points for the final round contest. Here’s a quick reminder of the scoring attributes:

Now, the primary distinction between Reignmakers PGA and traditional PGA DFS lies in the absence of lineup restrictions, at least in their showdown format. All cards share the same rarity tier, and the game is played within that tier or at the RARE tier, for seasoned Reignmaker players. This means that you can freely select the top five golfers on the leaderboard heading into Sunday, a flexibility not typically available in traditional PGA DFS.

Sunday Slate Specifics

Now, let’s delve into some specifics about this particular showdown slate as we aim to pinpoint a couple of golfers who might climb up the leaderboard today, potentially accumulating more points through their finishing positions in tomorrow’s contest. Unsurprisingly, the golfers at the top of the leaderboard this week command significantly higher prices than those at the bottom. For instance, heading into the weekend, Cameron Champ, who leads the standings, has a minimum marketplace price of around $30. In contrast, JJ Spaun, who starts the day nine strokes back at -3, has a floor price of just $11.

Check out these golfers and more on the new Player Profile page by clicking here.

Player Focus:

Naturally, with such a substantial-top prize, creating the optimal lineup is of utmost importance. However, it’s not the sole path to victory. Players like Spaun, who are near the bottom of the leaderboard, still have the potential to accumulate as many, if not more, points than the leaders. Therefore, one strategy could involve building numerous lineups and adopting a quantity-based approach rather than focusing solely on quality.

As it’s only the second week of this format, there is no definitive right or wrong approach. Based on experience with traditional Sunday showdowns in the PGA DFS format, not all golfers in the top five heading into Sunday typically end up in the optimal or winning lineup. Hence, our goal is to identify a couple of golfers who are starting at or near the bottom of today’s leaderboard. These players should have the capability to ascend the ranks during the third round and likely see an increase in their marketplace value. Moreover, they should be able to accumulate finishing points by delivering a strong performance in today’s third round.

Having already highlighted J.J. Spaun, I will now discuss a few more golfers who are commencing the round from lower positions on the leaderboard. These players have the potential for significant increases in their marketplace value and utility following today’s third round. Additionally, I’ll provide a brief update on some of the most affordable options accessible in the marketplace as we head into the weekend.

All Golfers Priced under $10 Heading into the Third Round.

Kelly Kraft (-3) $6.99 Brandt Snedeker (-3) $7.25 Ben Taylor (-3) $7.99 Matthias Schwab (-3) $7.99 Michael Kim (-3) $8,50 Doc Redman (-3) $8.59 Hayden Buckley (-4) $8.99 Zac Bliar (-5) $8.99 Carl Yuan (-3) $8.99 Jason Dufner (-5) $9.25 Joel Dahmen (-5) $9.49 Greyson Sigg (-5) $9.25 Tyler Duncan (-5) $9.99 Callum Tarren (-4) $9.99

Now, 14 names seem like a bit much to keep track of, so let’s focus on 5, the amount needed for a lineup.

Matthias Schwab

Austrian golfer Matthias Schwab has faced a challenging season on the PGA Tour, with his tour status in question. However, there is a glimmer of hope as he secured a spot for the weekend by birdieing the last hole, providing a boost of momentum. Notably, Schwab excels with his irons and his putter, a potent combination at a course like TPC Summerlin. He must address his off-the-tee performance, where he has lost nearly 3 strokes over the first two rounds. If he can improve in this aspect while maintaining his strong irons and putting, he could make a significant leap over the weekend.

Michael Kim

Kim demonstrated a promising performance with his irons during round one and followed it up with an impressive display of putting skills in round two. He needs to synchronize both aspects of his game to contend over the weekend. While this marks his first start of the Fall Swing, he has already shown glimpses of good form. Taking a calculated risk on Kim, a highly talented player with a burgeoning social media presence, might be a wise move.

Hayden Buckley

Buckley has maintained his reputation for impressive ball-striking during the first two rounds, accumulating over 0.75 strokes on his approach shots in each of these rounds. However, a troublesome performance on the greens yesterday cost him 2.5 strokes, with over 2 of those occurring on the par-16th hole, where it took him four shots just to reach the green. If we exclude that hole from his performance, he would be sitting at -6 and probably demanding a price 50% higher than his current value of $8.99.

Carl Yuan

Yuan experienced one of his best finishes on the PGA Tour recently, just missing out on a five-man playoff at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. However, he had a bit of a letdown in Round 1, shooting a four-over 75. Yet, he made a strong recovery with one of the best rounds of the day yesterday, firing a seven-under 64. This resurgence propelled Yuan back into top form and secured him another weekend tee time. Impressively, he gained strokes in all four key performance categories in round 2, providing him with a solid foundation to build upon.

Joel Dahmen

Joel, one of the stars of Netflix’s “Full Swing,” had a challenging year on the PGA Tour. However, he has displayed improved form during the fall season and made another cut this week in Vegas after shooting a six-under 65 in round two. With strong momentum and solid ball-striking statistics through two rounds, his current price tag of $9.49 surprises me.

Good luck with your round 4 showdown lineups, and be sure to check out Lucky Trader’s Lineup Optimizer now supporting the PGA Showdown Format!

