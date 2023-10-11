DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 6 Classic Packs Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 6 Classic Pack Breakdown

It’s pack day! Week 6 brings a ton of excitement for DraftKings Reignmakers players with $100,000 up for grabs to the major CORE contest winner.

This week’s packs come with a ton of utility as DraftKings modified pack contents based on the injury status of key players like Justin Jefferson and De’Von Achane - who you will no longer find in packs. This helps protect pack purchasers from receiving an injured player that they won’t be able to use in this week’s contest. As of now, Anthony Richardson, who is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury, is the only player with notable injury inside this pack.

Now let’s get into the specifics of what is in the packs, and what a potential EV could look like for them.

Week 6 Rush Pack Options & Features: Classic

2023 Rush Standard Classic Packs (Week 6)

Price/Edition Count: Typically priced at $99.99/ ON SALE FOR $49.99

Typically priced at $99.99/ Composition : 5 Cards

: 5 Cards Guarantees :

: One QB (CORE through ELITE)

One CORE WR

One CORE RB

One CORE WR/TE

One RARE through ELITE (including Royal) WR/RB/TE

Highlights:

Get a 50% discount on all Standard Classic Week 6 packs during this window. Sale Ends 10/15/23. While supplies last. Discount will apply to both Preferred access AND Public access Gain access $100K to 1st Rush Set Gated CORE Contest for Week 6! Get a complete lineup for the Week 6 Sunday Football main slate** Eligible for Reignmakers Football no-fee contests all season! 5x cards in each pack. 1x guaranteed RARE or ELITE card in each pack

Rarity:

CORE - 3.699 per pack* RARE - 1.153 per pack* RARE ROYAL - 0.025 per pack* ELITE - 0.123 per pack* LEGENDARY - None REIGNMAKER - None

Rush Classic Pack

Now that we’ve established the contents of each pack, let’s delve into a few crucial aspects regarding the player cards featured in them and explore their potential expected value (EV).

To begin, let’s examine some key facts of this drop. There is plenty of star power in this drop, with teams like Miami, Philadelphia, Jacksonville, San Francisco and Detroit all playing in the main slate windows on Sunday. Here are the total numbers of players at each position that can be found in the drop:

QB: 19

RB: 32

WR: 57

TE: 21

DEF: 0

K: 0

Projected Value Per Pack: $72.80

Projected EV: +$22.80

Top Cards:

*All at the ELITE tier

Bijan Robinson Jalen Hurts AJ Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown Tyreek Hill Chris Olave Ja’Marr Chase Travis Etienne Jr. Justin Fields Tua Tagovailoa Breece Hall

Now, calculating the EV of these packs is relatively straightforward. Multiply the number of cards for each player at each tier by their price/marketplace value, or in our instance projected value ($750,000 total) for all tiers, and then divide the result by the number of packs available (10,300).

While it’s evident that not every pack will attain that anticipated value, it’s worth noting that there are a few chances to get a card worth around $500, based on current marketplace value. The ability to enter all of these cards in the $250,000 to first contest at the CORE tier this week also brings an added utility to them, both from a marketplace liquidity standpoint and, playability.

Also, after removing the injured players, and including no defensive players or kickers, the average points per player in this pack is one of the highest of any all season. Despite the high supply and the upcoming shift in prize pools from the CORE to the higher tiers, these cards offer plenty of utility, making them attractive at promotional price points.

Make sure to check out all the available players here.

Need help with your Reignmakers portfolio? How about making multiple lineups within seconds? Well, the Lucky Trader optimizer can do just that, cutting down your lineup-building time significantly. Check it out here.

*EV calculations are made utilizing Lucky Trader’s DraftKings Reignmakers price estimator and projections.

