DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 4 Diary, Top Stacks and Insights

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 4 Diary, Top Stacks & Insights

Last week was a high-scoring fantasy week, and now we’re heading into Week 4 with the largest DraftKings Reignmakers prize pool of the season, featuring two chances to win $100K. In this article, I’ll share my strategies for planning and preparing for the upcoming contests, helping you make the most of your cards.

Upcoming Contests

First, it’s crucial to familiarize everyone with the upcoming portfolio strategies, as many of them revolve around these contests. Here are the next set of significant contests in the DraftKings Reignmakers game, all being played today:

$180K GTD, $100K to First ELITE

$250K GTD, $100K to First CORE “RUSH only”

$100K GTD, $20K to First RARE “International Only”

Portfolio Recap & Strategy for Week 4

After DraftKings revealed the future utility of cards, I chose to retain most of my portfolio, emphasizing building my 2023 collection via my extensive 2022 collection, which boasts over 1,500 NFT cards with top-tier players.

Thanks to Lucky Trader’s lineup optimizer, we can now seamlessly create our lineups.

Interested in seeing what makes up my 1500+ NFT card collection? Check it out here!

As the week went on, I found myself regularly checking the activity feed on DraftKings. I was constantly adding lower serial editions of players who were expected to perform well in the upcoming slate. It’s always exciting to chase the big prizes, especially with the contest being played at the CORE tier and the added advantage of the Lineup Optimizer, which made creating over 70 lineups a breeze!

Now, let’s move on to the ELITE tier, where the other $100K to first place contest is happening. It was a challenging week for my smaller ELITE collection because Aaron Jones and Calvin Ridley were both scheduled for showdown games. This created a bit of a logjam in terms of top-end talent for my No. 1 lineup. So, after purchasing De’Von Achane early on Sunday last week before his prices skyrocketed, and doing the same for the returning star WR Jaylen Waddle, buying a Tua Tagovailoa RARE card was an easy decision. With Justin Jefferson as the anchor of that lineup, only one more player was left to fill that spot.

After starting Aaron Jones in the Deep Roster format, and seeing him have a disappointing game, I decided to move all my Sunday classic slate players, including Justin Fields, Roschon Johnson, Jahan Dotson, and two players starting in the 4:00 p.m. window. If Fields, Johnson, and Dotson end up having ceiling games, I can use some of those stars from the 4:00 p.m. window to try and improve my second ELITE lineup. Perhaps even create a Cowboys stack with Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb.

Week 4 Slate Breakdown

Week 4 offers a Classic Slate with 12 games. Instead of a detailed breakdown, I’m highlighting crucial statistics, key injuries, and a few primary targets.

Game Info

Top Projected Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (53.5 over/under)

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (53.5 over/under) Lowest Projected Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (38.5 over/under)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns (38.5 over/under) Top Projected Team: San Francisco (29.5 projected points)

(29.5 projected points) Lowest Projected Team: Arizona Cardinals (15 projected points)

Key Injuries & Replacements

Austin Ekeler: Out -> Joshua Kelley

Jimmy Garrappolo Out > Unknown (Hoyer or O’Connell)

Derek Carr Doubtful > Jameis Winston

Odell Beckham & Rashod Bateman Out > Zay Flowers

Top Game Stacks

Tua Tagoviliao with Tyreek Hill & Stefon Diggs: 66 points

Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs & Jaylen Waddle: 62 points

Justin Herbert with Keenan Alen & Josh Jacobs: 60 points

Jalen Hurts & A.J Brown & Terry McLauin (or Jahan Dotson): 55 points

Brock Purdy with Christian McCaffery & James Conner: 55 points

Top Targets

QBs : Brock Purdy (SF), Anthony Richardson (IND)

: Brock Purdy (SF), Anthony Richardson (IND) RBs : James Cook (BUF), Joe Mixon (CIN)

: James Cook (BUF), Joe Mixon (CIN) WRs: Jaylen Waddle (MIA), Zay Flowers (BAL)

There you have it! Good luck to everyone this week with your Reignmakers NFL Week 4 Lineup!

Need help with your Reignmakers portfolio? How about making multiple lineups within seconds? Well, the Lucky Trader optimizer can do just that, cutting down your lineup-building time significantly. Check it out here.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!