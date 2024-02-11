Going over key dates for 2024 NFL offseason

The 2023 NFL season is over and it is time to look ahead at the 2024 offseason. The NFL likes to keep fans engaged throughout the downtime, so there will be plenty of hype and interest in some of these key dates. Most interesting to fans is usually the Scouting Combine at the end of February, then the start of free agency in mid-March, with the NFL Draft being the big event of the offseason at the end of April.

Training camp dates have not been set yet, but with the first preseason game being the Hall of Fame Game on August 1st, we know it will get going once again in mid-July. We’ll add in those dates when they are announced.

2024 NFL key dates

Feb. 27 - March 4 — NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 5 — First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 10 — Prior to 4:00 p.m. ET, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 11-13 — Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents.

March 13 — At 4:00 PM ET, free agency officially begins, and teams may begin signing players or trading players who are still under contract. Additionally, all teams must be under the salary cap at this time.

March 24-27 — Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Florida.

April 1 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2023 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. Teams with returning coaches begin April 15th.

April 19 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25-27 — NFL Draft, Detroit, MI

May 2 — Deadline for Clubs to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 —Clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 19 - May 20 — NFL Spring League Meeting, Nashville, TN

Mid-July — Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies beginning seven days prior to the club’s earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players.

Veteran players other than quarterbacks or “injured players” may report to a club’s preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the club’s first scheduled preseason game.

August 1 — Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio.

Sept. 5-6, 8-9 — Regular Season Week 1.